Installation and Commissioning Manager
2024-09-18
Job duties:
1. Mainly responsible for mechanical installation, commissioning, electrical construction quality, planning control, electrical debugging tracking and control in automobile conveyor production line (including steel structure, roller bed, EMS, friction line, chain bed, lifter, plastic plate chain, etc.); Responsible for the daily operation of the assembly project to ensure that the assembly task is completed on time per the plan with quality and quantity guaranteed;
2. Lead and manage the site team. Arrange the work for the staff of on-site steel structure, mechanical equipment, electrical installation, electrical commissioning. Make commissioning schedule and control the quality;
3. Take charge of the daily management tasks of the site construction. Coordinate and communicate with customers and other relevant departments;
4. Ensure the control of the safety work on the construction site. Take charge of the production safety training for the department. Ensure safe production. Eliminate all production risks;
5. Follow up the list of on-site problems. Deal with customer complaints and problems properly. Make rectification plans and do material tracking. Maintain effective communication with project managers and customers. Solve the problems of the assembly process quickly and effectively. Close the problem list and track the acceptance of each stage;
6. Make product assembly progress report, maintain project documents and records;
7. Responsible for the site management, construction progress and construction quality in the steel structure subcontracting, electrical installation subcontracting and other suppliers.
Required qualifications:
1. Secondary school degree or above in mechanical, electrical or related major; Or high school degree (including) or above with 10 years' experience in conveyor equipment, non-standard equipment manufacturing, assembly and site installation and commissioning;
2. More than 5 years' experience in the installation of conveying equipment, non-standard equipment and automation equipment;
3. Be able to read mechanical drawings, and transportation, steel structure installation drawings; EXCEL, WORD, PPT and other office software proficiently; Familiar with daily receiving and sending mails;
4. Have a strong sense of responsibility and team work, good communication and coordination skills, high work efficiency, strong organization. Be able to correctly handle and coordinate with the project parties and the company internal functions and departments;
5. Have the professional ability of this position. Be able to make a reasonable production plan for production management, supervision and quality control, and deliver with quality and quantity guaranteed;
6. Engineering experience in automotive industry is preferred; Be able to travel for long duration.
