Infrastructure Domain Architect for the hosting domain
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21 000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Poland, France and the UK.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT infrastructure services for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing IT services and support. Vattenfall IT Infrastructure supports Vattenfall by having professional people, knowledgeable in both business and IT, integrating services to enable business functions, providing a helicopter view of required services, utilizing the external market and enforcing standardization in order to optimize cost efficiency.
Job Description
Vattenfall IT is now looking for a driven individual to fill the position of a Infrastructure Domain Architect!
Main Tasks and Responsibilities
In your role as Infrastructure Domain Architect for the hosting domain, you are responsible for bridging enterprise strategy with the implementation of infrastructure services by defining domain-specific Target Architecture and roadmaps, ensuring alignment with enterprise goals, regulatory requirements, and IT security standards.
You as one of the Infrastructure Domain Architect will build on the strategic direction set by the Enterprise Infrastructure Architect, and translate enterprise-wide architecture principles into hosting domain-specific target architectures, roadmaps, and technical standards, ensuring alignment with Vattenfall IT Strategy, regulatory requirements, and IT security frameworks.
As part of the Vattenfall IT Enterprise architecture (EA) function, you will ensure infrastructure capabilities remain fit for purpose across IT environments, supporting Vattenfall Business Areas / Units (BA/BU). You will collaborate closely with Infrastructure Solution Architects, as well as other Domain Architects - responsible for other domains, to maintain architectural consistency, drive standardization, and effectively manage cross-domain dependencies.
With a strong focus on governance, you evaluate domain-specific technologies, tools, and operational processes, ensuring they support both current business needs and future scalability.
As the hosting architectural subject matter expert (SME), you provide technical guidance, governance, and mentoring to Infrastructure Solution Architects, ensuring hosting solutions integrate seamlessly within the broader IT landscape. You support design decisions by promoting standardized patterns that enhance interoperability, security, and scalability across domains.
Your key activities as the Infrastructure Domain Architect for hosting domain will be:
Create and maintain the domain-level architecture and capability roadmap, continuously aligning it with the strategic goals and business needs.
Contribute domain-specific strategies and input as part of the VIT EA Function, aligning with VIT Strategy and establishing the IT Architecture Guardrails.
Ensure domain architecture contributes to achieving business objectives and delivering long-term value.
Evaluate and approve solution designs to ensure they adhere to domain-specific strategies and enterprise architecture principles, refining them where necessary to maintain alignment.
Evaluate domain-specific tools, technologies, and operational processes to ensure they align with enterprise architecture goals and support effective implementation and management.
Understand and apply regulatory requirements and Vattenfall IT security principles to ensure compliance and security in solution designs.
Collaborate with IT Security teams to validate domain-specific solutions and ensure a robust security posture.
Act as the architectural SME for the hosting domain, providing guidance and mentoring to the (Infrastructure) Solution Architects.
Facilitate cross-domain collaboration to drive consistency, scalability, and efficiency across architectural implementations.
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in an interdisciplinary team with colleagues coming from a background in Domain Architecture, Infrastructure Solution Architecture or Data Center Hosting Operations. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. At Vattenfall we also offer staff benefits such as favorable occupational pension agreements, parental leave allowances, flexible working hours and more.
Qualifications
Several years of IT practice in a datacenter environment and long term employment as an Architect.
Experience in living ITIL processes and project management methods.
Required to have proven experience in Infrastructure Solution Architecture and/or Domain Architecture, within the area of Infrastructure.
Solid understanding of IT Security and applying industry standards such as ISO2700*.
Solid understanding of Architectural modeling and using it as a tool to show relevant information to different stakeholders.
Understanding of ITIL & ITSM processes.
Experience of working with VMware is desired, and other virtualization technologies are a merit.
Understanding of architectural frameworks such as TOGAF is a merit.
Preferred to have worked several years in one or several areas within the hosting domain as an SME
Your Profile:
We are looking for a leader and mentor who can work independently and proactively, make informed architectural decisions to ensure progress with minimal oversight and guide Solution Architects and technical teams. As a strategic decision-maker, you excel at identifying problems and translating complex challenges into actionable solutions. Så ansöker du
