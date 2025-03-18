Influencer Campaign Manager to H&M Marketing
2025-03-18
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As our Influencer Campaign Manager, you will be responsible for executing global influencer marketing campaigns to achieve brand and business goals. You will develop clear strategies, ensure efficient execution, and maintain high-quality performance in influencer marketing. You will secure channel implementation both globally and locally.
Execute global influencer campaigns regionally, aligning with global goals and local nuances. Optimize short-form content (TikTok, Reels) for performance and collaborate with creators to deliver engaging, high-performing content that resonates with regional audiences.
Identify and select top regional influencers aligned with brand values and campaign goals. Build strong relationships with creators and agencies for smooth execution and manage briefings to ensure clear understanding of the campaign vision, deliverables, and timelines.
Provide creative input and strategic support for project pitches. Shape campaign ideas for both regional and global audiences, collaborate with global and local teams to align concepts with global standards and local preferences, and ensure all deliverables are high-quality, creative, and authentic to the brand and creator
Work closely with local teams for timely regional influencer activations, adapting global strategies as needed. Act as a key liaison between global and local influencer teams to ensure smooth coordination and collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate influencer campaigns into the broader marketing strategy.
Track and report on campaign performance metrics, providing insights on content performance. Support regional reporting by sharing key insights with the global team, and continuously optimize strategies based on real-time data to maximize influencer partnership value.
Stay attuned to regional cultural trends, ensuring campaigns are both innovative and locally resonant. Integrate cultural insights into campaign development to embed the H&M brand into culture in new and innovative ways.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with
Proven experience in influencer marketing, with a strong focus on content for social platforms, particularly short-form content (TikTok, Instagram Reels).
Deep understanding of the creator landscape and the ability to build relationships with influencers and creator networks.
Passionate about understanding and connecting with the audience/customer to create engaging activations.
Creative thinker with a strong strategic mindset, capable of supporting pitches at both the creative and strategic level.
Familiarity with social media analytics tools and the ability to interpret performance data to inform optimizations.
Dynamic and adaptable, with the ability to think outside the box and come up with innovative solutions.
And people who are
Detail oriented.
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Thrive juggling multiple projects and deliverables at the same time.
Strong collaborations and organizational skills
Lead by example and deliver strong results.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment. A day off on your birthday to relax and celebrate your special day. Special gift to celebrate the birth of your child, etc.)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Apply no later than 31th of March 2025.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
