Industry and collaboration PhD student in forest microbiology
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2024-06-18
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology
We are looking for an industry/collaboration-based PhD student in forest microbiology. The doctoral studies will be performed at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology at SLU in Uppsala. The employment will be with Holmen Skog AB (Gideå), where the PhD student will gain practical work experience. The doctoral student's supervisory team is headed by Judith Lundberg-Felten (Senior Lecturer, SLU) and Daniel Hägglund (Head of Plant Production and Seed Supply, Holmen Skog AB). The position is part of the Research School Future Silviculture, established through the Wallenberg Initiative in Forest Research (WIFORCE) at SLU.
Read more about WIFORCE and the Research School: https://www.slu.se/WIFORCE/en
Read more about the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-mycology-plantpathology/about-us/
Read more about Holmen: https://www.holmen.com/en/
Research subject Biology
Description:
The project
The goal of the project is to identify molecular, ecological, and practical aspects of ectomycorrhizal soil fungi that allow increasing drought resistance in pine seedlings.
You are expected to conduct research, in collaboration with researchers at the Dept of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology and Holmen Skog AB, which leads to a doctoral degree and publication of papers. In parallel to the scientific work, you will follow the PhD education at SLU. You are also expected to complete an industrial internship at your employer Holmen Skog AB.
In your research, you will use a combination of cultivation techniques for fungi and seedlings, molecular work, and bioinformatics on genome and transcriptome level to identify key genes related to drought resistance in the genus Suillus. You will also perform an analysis of existing ecological datasets and literature to gather knowledge on the ecology of Suillus.
About us
The department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology is a stimulating, international environment situated at BioCenter, SLU. The successful candidate will work within the forest microbiology division that aims to better understand the intricate relationships between plants and their associated soil biota under changing environmental conditions.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a highly motivated and team-oriented candidate interested in forest microbiology and plant-fungal interactions. You should hold a MSc degree (or equivalent, according to basic eligibility for third-cycle education) in biology, ecology, biotechnology or forest science with emphasis on plants, fungi, or their interactions.
Familiarity with the Nordic forest ecosystems is desired. Documented experience in microbial ecology, mycology, plant/fungal cultivation and/or bioinformatics is a merit. Skills in handling large datasets, using R-language and high-performance computing is desirable. Excellent communication skills both in written and oral English are a requirement. Knowledge of Nordic languages or learning Swedish is expected for communicating with staff at the seedling nursery. Our ideal candidate is reliable, well-organized and pragmatic, and enjoys both practical and computational work. Personal qualities such as attention to detail, high degree of self-motivation and enthusiasm in scientific work and discussion are important. Holding a driver's license is useful.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
• Doctoral studies at SLU
• 5-year employment at Holmen with 80% study activity as a PhD student (4 years) and 20% time for practical work experience at Holmen (1 year)
Starting date:
According to agreement
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-08-19
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application comprising a cover letter (1 page) including a description of research interests and a statement about why they are interested in and qualify for the project, CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Senior Lecturer
Judith Lundberg-Felten forname.lastname@slu.se +46722069625 Jobbnummer
8756146