Industrial Plant Controller
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2026-04-30
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Skånemejerier is now looking for an Industrial Controller to support the organization in financial industrial activities. Do you have a background in finance, engineering or similar and an interest in understanding how production and business performance are connected?
Then this is the opportunity for you!
About the role
As an Industrial Plant Controller, you act as a business partner to the production organization and play a central role within the Industrial Controlling team. You are responsible for ensuring high quality reporting and analysis, while translating numbers into actionable insights that drive performance improvements.
You will work closely with plant management, challenging, supporting, and contributing to better decision making with the overall goal of improving profitability and operational efficiency.
You will also play an important role in communicating and translating financial and operational data into clear insights for nonfinancial stakeholders.
Main responsibilities
• Ensure the reporting of the plant(s), actual performance, driving and supporting operations with proactive analysis, drive improvements to enable good business performance.
• To participate and support in the closing of the accounting result to ensure integrity and a reliable accounting result.
• Validate the quality and the reliability of the technical and financial information and ensure/propose that the organization take appropriate actions to correct or implement new ways of working to ensure quality and reliability of financial results (both accounting and management).
• Produce the analyses of management allowing to highlight the gaps compared with the budget and the history based on both financial data and technical data, like efficiency, yield, losses, energy ratio, OH, Ingredients and packaging.
• Provide analysis to support strategic decision-making and investment analysis, implement and follow up of KPIs and strategic directives.
• Lead/facilitate the budget process and construction for the plant, ensuring following Lactalis guidelines, calculations, definitions and deadlines.
• Drive the forecast process together with the plant management to deliver an accurate forecast based on good knowledge of the business, and in good dialog with stakeholders.
• Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve and ensure that information systems are in place to facilitate an efficient, timely and accurate analysis and understanding of the plant performance.
The role is based in Malmö and you are reporting to Manager Industrial control
Skills and Capabilities required
• University degree within finance, controlling, engineering or similar
• Experience from a controller role is required. Experience from a production or industrial environment is meritorious.
• Strong skills in Excel.
• Good knowledge in information systems, M3 and/or Qlikview is meritorious.
• Excellent Swedish & English communication skills, both in written and spoken.
About you
You are curios and engaged with a genuine interest in understanding how business operates in practice. You enjoy working close to the organization and are comfortable communicating insights in a clear and relevant way to different stakeholders. And well organized in your ways of working with a flexible mindset and a can do attitude. To succeed in the role, you are driven by numbers, reports and analysis. You are a good team player, at the same time as you work well independently.
What we offer
Skånemejerier is part of the world's largest private dairy group, Lactalis Group. Through the group, you get access to an international network of colleagues to learn from and exchange ideas with.
Skånemejerier becomes competitive by taking advantage of the medium-sized company's flexibility combined with the expertise and resources available in an international group. For the right person there are great opportunities to develop.
About Skånemejerier
Skånemejerier is Sweden's second largest dairy company, with an annual turnover of just over 5,4 billion SEK (2024). The company is producing and distributing a wide range of dairy products, cheese and fruit drinks. We work with ambition, engagement and simplicity. Developing food that both tastes good and does good and nurturing the future. The company has about 850 employees and is headquartered in Malmö. Among the brands are market-leading brands such as Skånemejerier, Bravo, Allerum, Hjordnära, Åsens, Salakis and Lindahls. Since 2012, Skånemejerier has been part of the French Groupe Lactalis Group, one of the world's largest dairy groups.
At Skånemejerier we work for a safe, good and drug-free working environment. External final candidates for the position will therefore be asked to present an extract from the criminal record, conduct a drug test. As part of our preventive work, we also carry out random alcohol and drug tests Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7649888-1973595". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kareli Search & Interim AB
(org.nr 559146-0919), https://jobb.kareli.se
Hyllie Boulevard 53 (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Kareli Kontakt
Johan Andersson johan@kareli.se 0709570870 Jobbnummer
9884308