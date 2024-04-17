Industrial Electrician | Dongjin |Skellefteå
Lernia Bemanning AB / Elektrikerjobb / Skellefteå
2024-04-17
Join us and use your curiosity and knowledge to create materials that will contribute to the world's greenest batteries!
On behalf of DONGJIN, we at Lernia are looking for a industrial electrician to join their team. An important role where you get hired directly by our client. As a pioneer in the Korean fine chemical industry, DONGJIN has grown steadily along with the development of Korea's electronic materials market. Based on years of experience and competitive expertise in advanced materials technology, DONGJIN Sweden AB has been started. The business has grown over 2 years and will grow from today's 30 employees to approximately 100 employees, the product is CNT-Slurry and the customer is Nortvolt.
Today, Dongjin cooperates with an authorized electrical installation company that has the electrical installation responsibility for our factory and ensures that we comply with the Electrical Safety Act and related regulations. Are you our new authorized electrical installer? Or are you ready to eventually become this for us, don't hesitate to apply for the position!
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Take care of our Omega machines
• Repair our automatic plant parts
• Connect leads with control processes
• Program control systems
• Test drive facilities
• Replace cables and broken devices
• Troubleshoot and commission the plant
• Liaising with engineers, other professionals, as well as clients to ensure quality projects are completed to specifications.
• Ensuring all equipment and products meet electrical & health and safety regulations.
• Representing the company at conferences and delivering presentations if required.
• Observing existing processes and making recommendations for improvement.
• Establishing relationships with staff, vendors, suppliers, and other professionals in the field.
• Writing specifications, instructions, reports, and handling other required administrative duties.
Desirable skills
• Technical diploma or associate's degree in electrical technology.
• High voltage certificate preferable.
• 2 + years' experience from industrial projects.
• Experience from team leading.
• Excellent English, verbal and written
You should have a good understanding of existing electrical, safety, and working environment rules. You should possess excellent research and interpersonal skills, complemented by strong analytical abilities. The ability to work independently as well as in a group setting is crucial. A willingness to work overtime when necessary is important and at last, the candidate should excel in problem-solving and troubleshooting tasks.
Details
Location: Skellefteå
Type of employment: Employed by DONGJIN.
Working hours: Full-time.
