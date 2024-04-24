Group Internal Control Specialist
Verisure Sverige AB / Malmö
2024-04-24
Would you like to make a daily impact intrigued by ensuring people's safety and providing them peace of mind?
Do you get excited by the opportunity to develop and implement strategies to enhance the internal control framework?
If you also seek a company where innovation and technology drive its solutions, and you would like to embark on our digitalization journey, providing excellent support for automated controls, then keep reading, this might be the role for you!
The Group Internal Control function at Verisure is expanding and we are looking for a Group Internal Control Specialist. The team will be a crucial part of any corporate transaction, possibly including an IPO.
What's in it for you?
Verisure Innovation in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and IoT products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers. performance organization through investing in our people.
We offer a fantastic opportunity for personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness & knowledge sharing and to enhance the on-the-job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth.
Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from Central Station, easily accessible and a great location.
Verisure Innovation is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Interested in learning more about us? www.verisure.com
About the role:
Group Internal Control team serves as a 2nd line of defense to secure the Verisure Group's internal control environment and ensure reliable financial reporting. In this role you will play a critical role in optimizing the internal control environment in the Verisure Group, currently consisting of operations in 17 countries across Europe and Latin America.
You will work closely with various departments to evaluate existing controls, identify areas of improvement, and implement robust internal control procedures.
Responsibilities:
* Design and execute testing procedures to assess the effectiveness of internal controls.
* Outline and communicate findings, recommendations, and action plans to relevant stakeholders.
* Identify and follow up on weaknesses, inefficiencies, or potential risks within various business processes across the organization.
* Lead and coordinate the Control Self-Assessment process, which is conducted regularly.
* Develop and implement strategies to enhance the internal control framework.
* Develop mitigation strategies through proactive risk assessments.
* Collaborate with local teams and other departments within the organization on various projects related to risk assessments and internal control, such as Group Compliance and Group InfoSec including the ITGC team.
* Collaborate with the external auditors during audit periods.
* Provide guidance to local teams across the organization on internal control best practices.
* Stay informed about industry developments, emerging risks, and regulatory changes.
* Support in the implementation of a GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) tool.
* Participate in the ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) project which is conducted regularly.
About you:
Besides being a proven team player with the ability to develop relationships easily and naturally with different parts of the organization, you possess a keen eye for detail, strong analytical skills, and the ability to communicate effectively across all levels of the organization.
* 3+ years of experience in external audit, internal audit, risk management, or related roles.
* Bachelor's degree in accounting, Finance, or Business Administration.
* Strong understanding of risks and internal control principles, methodologies, and frameworks (e.g., COSO).
* Advanced proficiency in Excel.
* Professional proficiency in oral and written English are mandatory. Proficiency in additional languages is advantageous.
* Demonstrated ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
* Power BI skills are not a must but an advantage.
We are excited to hear from you, if you are interested, please apply with an up-to-date CV through our application system. This will ensure a fair process for everyone.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Lead, Charlotta Rydström at Charlotta.rydstrom@verisure.com
Verisure Sverige AB
Verisure Group AB
