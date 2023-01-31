Inbound replenishment planner summer temp
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Administrative summer job within Supply Chain at Epiroc
Do you want to try working with Supply Chain in a world-leading company in the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industry?
We are looking for summer temps for administrative positions at our Inbound replenishment department. This is an opportunity to make valuable contacts and gain experience in the field.
At Epiroc, you will work with skilled and helpful colleagues who all live by our core values: collaboration, commitment and innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 nationalities.
Your assignment
We are looking for you who want to work as an Inbound Replenishment Planner.
As an Inbound Replenishment Planner at our global distribution center, you are responsible for purchasing and planning consumables from suppliers, including liaising with customer centers and regional warehouses, worldwide. In this role, you will focus on ongoing orders and contacts with suppliers for the procurement of rock drilling tools and spare parts. You will also work with inventory management and inventory calculations as well as customer contact.
We are looking for temporary workers who can work full-time, daytime, during the weeks 22-35.
Your profile
We are looking for you with ongoing or completed post-secondary education, in e.g. supply chain or logistics (or equivalent work experience). Experience from similar tasks is meritorious. To thrive in the role as an Inbound Replenishment Planner, we see that you are analytical and solution-focused, and enjoy working both independently and in a group. You need to be stress-resistant and able to prioritize in your daily work.
Linguistic skills in English, both spoken and written, are a requirement. Swedish is meritorious.
Please note that we apply drug and alcohol testing to final candidates prior to employment.
Location
The position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. You need to be able to get to work if you live elsewhere.
Application and contract
In this recruitment process, we work with a rolling selection, so send your application as soon as possible. The application deadline for this position is 2023-02-28.
For questions about the position, please contact the hiring manager:
Tim Östling, Order Fulfillment & Inbound Replenishment Manager, tim.ostling@epiroc.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process or the application, please contact the recruitment specialist:
Nesrin Kaddoura, nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
