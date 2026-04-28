Imaging and Bring-up Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-28
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We are looking for a dedicated Bring-up Imaging Engineer to strengthen our team! In this role you will use C# and TestStand to support industrialization of our cameras into mass production as well help to further develop the SW platform for our alignment machines. Does this sound interesting? Keep reading and welcome with your application!
Who is your future team?
You will work in the PET imaging team, a team of 7 dedicated engineers who develop and support imaging tests for all our camera products. The tests are used in high volume production at our factories around the world, and every year millions of products are produced and tested in our systems. Within the imaging team we have a small "sub-team" of 3 engineers, specialized in setting up and supporting our alignment systems. This is the "Bring-up Team" - of which you will be a member. The alignment systems are used widely in our production and their job is to align the optics and sensor to optimize the image quality of the cameras.
The imaging team is part of a larger division of about 70 engineers working with Production Engineering and Technology (PET), and together with our colleagues within SW, electronics and mechanical engineering we develop and support production systems globally.
What you'll do here as Bring-up Imaging Engineer
In your role as a Bring-up Imaging Engineer (50%) you will be responsible for supporting our R&D product projects in running and developing tests for our alignment systems - primarily IBAS2. For each new product that is developed, we need to do a "bring-up" of that specific optical system so that it can run smoothly on our alignment system platforms. Performing statistical analysis on the performance of our production systems could also be a task. In your job you will have daily interaction with colleagues from R&D as well as within PET, as teamwork is our key to success!
As a Bring-up Imaging Engineer you will also spend around 50% of your time doing SW development within the PET Imaging team. You will implement improvements or new features to imaging tests based on what you experience in the product projects, but tasks vary, and you will also help with our long-term agenda within imaging.
In this role you will:
Support our products projects by doing bring-up of new optical modules in new products
Be responsible for the alignment processes for your assigned products
Develop new functionality on our tests in C#
Writing TestStand Sequences to control the alignment systems
Analyzing production data to improve and develop our systems
Support volume production when needed
Participate in strategic planning of future test development within imaging
Tools, Ways of Working and programming languages we use:
C#, TestStand, MySQL, Python, C++, Co-pilot
Jira, Confluence, QlikView, Visual Studio, Git, SVN, Gerrit, TeamCity
Kanban
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We think you are a hands-on person who is curious, responsible, organized and methodical. You enjoy problem solving, working with both software and the interaction with hardware. Ability to communicate is important as the role requires a lot of collaboration with other teams and departments. The work includes a lot of freedom and independence, which requires that you are proactive and take initiative.
We'd love to hear that you have:
University / college degree, preferably within engineering physics / mathematics / electrical engineering, computer science or equivalent
Knowledge and interest in programming, since this role includes SW development
Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both in speech and writing
Experience in C#
Bonus points for:
Experience within imaging
Experience in high volume production
Interest in measurement techniques
Experience in NI TestStand
Interest in HW
The position is full time. Travelling is not required, but there may be possibilities to visit our factories around the world!
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Michael Rosenberg at +46 46 72 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9880260