Image Analyst to Antaros Medical

Are you interested in medical images and image analysis? Would you like to work in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? A company, where you would contribute and be a part of a collaborative team? If this ticks your boxes, you should continue reading.At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision making and differentiation in drug development.We value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We have currently around 130 employees working at our offices in Mölndal, Uppsala and Malmö, and we are continuously growing and developing.As a part of our growth journey, we are looking for an analytical and detail-focused Image Analyst to join our team in Uppsala.As an Image Analyst, you will be responsible for quality control and segmentation of medical images from MR and PET investigations in a technical and research-intensive environment. You will work in a team that together analyse and deliver data for clinical trials using tools to segment organs and structures in the medical images. Your responsibility also includes communication with national and international imaging centres. You do not need any previous experience from image analysis and will, as part of your on-boarding, receive a mentor and undergo an extensive training programme.Your main responsibilities will be:
Quality control of images and related documentation from the MR and PET investigations in the clinical trials
Segmentation of images from the MR and PET investigations including documentation of this
Communication with national and international imaging centres on image quality
Who are we looking for?
We emphasize personal suitability and believe that you are a structured and organized person with attention to details, who likes to work in an environment with high demands on quality. We further believe that you are a positive and communicative person who collaborates well with others and enjoys working against a deadline.
Desired qualifications and skills:
High school grade, preferably in natural science, or relevant higher education or professional degree, for example as a biomedical analyst or in healthcare (or acquired through work experience)
Computer proficiency
Good knowledge of spoken and written English
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link with a short cover letter and your CV included, no later than December 13,2024. Interviews can be continuously held during the advertisement period.
Please attach degree certificates from higher level education(s) together with your application (only if applicable, higher level education is not required for this role).
For more information about the position, please contact:
Kristofer Österlind, Manager Corelab, at +46 72 500 09 87 or kristofer.osterlind@antarosmedical.com
orMatilda Jonsson, Junior Manager Corelab, at +4676 839 81 76 or matilda.jonsson@antarosmedical.com
.
The recruitment refers to permanent full-time employment.
We only handle applications via our recruitment system TeamTailor. The recruitment if managed by Antaros Medical. We kindly decline any contact from recruitment- or staffing firms.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotech, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
