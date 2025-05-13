Hydraulics Engineer - Oceanbird

Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-05-13


Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it. Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong mother companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.


Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for a Hydraulics engineer to our team based in Flemingsberg, Stockholm.



The heart and muscles of the wingsail is the hydraulic system, consisting of a large main hydraulic power unit, a smaller backup power unit, hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic motors for the three main actuations of the wing. The project is in a very interesting phase where we are testing the first version of the hydraulic system at our test site in Landskrona.




What will you do?
Your responsibilities will include:

*

Hydraulic system design and creating hydraulic schematic diagrams.

*

Selection of hydraulic components as valves, pumps, filters, pipes.

*

Hands on testing of the hydraulic system, including hydraulic measurement systems and analysis of the test results.

*

Assuring hydraulic system safety and assess risks related to the hydraulic system.

*

Testing and commissioning of the systems onboard vessels.

*

Define requirements, concepts and solutions for new generations of the wing actuation system.

*

Technical interface towards suppliers.

*

Support with regulatory submissions and hydraulic system documentation.




Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:

*

At least a bachelor's degree in hydraulics, mechanical or mechatronics engineering, or equivalent engineering degree.

*

Either a record of courses in hydraulic system design or equivalent work experience.

*

You are self-going and self-motivated.

*

Strong team player, you thrive working together with other people and competences in reaching a common goal and contribute to sustainable shipping.



In addition, it is beneficial to have experience in one or several of the following:

*

Practical experience from hydraulic installation work.

*

Experience of hydraulic testing, test tools and analysis of measurement results.

*

Experience of hydraulic scheme design tools, preferably HyDraw.

*

Experience of control system design, sensor selection, electrical installation, etc.

*

System modeling and simulation in Matlab/Simulink.

*

Experience of mechanical CAD, preferably CREO.

*

Experience in working cross-functionally together with control-system, electrical and mechanical engineers ensuring complete system performance.

*

Working experience within the marine industry and DNV regulations.



Regular travel to our test site in Landskrona is expected, as well as spending time with testing and commissioning onboard oceangoing ships.

Learn more at Home - The Oceanbird



For more information, please contact

Annika Edström, Mechanical systems Development,

Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,



Union information

Linda Oxel, Akademikerföreningen,

Anders Jansson, Unionen,



We review applications continually. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.



We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.



#LI-RG1

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10

