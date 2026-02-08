HW Systems Engineer Electronic Warfare Applications
2026-02-08
About Multiply & VisFlow
Multiply is a technology-driven end-to-end solution provider, operating at the intersection of advanced software development, system engineering, and data-driven platforms. Together with VisFlow-our proprietary product for structured, visual, and traceable technical knowledge-we help organizations build, operate, and continuously evolve complex systems within security-critical and data-intensive domains.
VisFlow transforms complex technical processes, system flows, and operational knowledge into clear, visual, and interconnected representations. The platform enables teams to understand, manage, and scale advanced systems throughout their entire lifecycle-from development and deployment to operations and continuous improvement.
The Opportunity
We are now looking for an experienced HW Systems Engineer to join the development of a next-generation Electronic Warfare (EW) system based on the client's Arexis architecture. You will enter the project at a particularly exciting phase, where early prototypes are being built and validated-giving you direct influence on the final product that will proceed into formal verification and qualification.
About the Role
As a HW Systems Engineer, you will be part of one of the subsystem teams responsible for developing a core component of the EW system. Your primary focus will be systems engineering activities related to hardware integration, testing, verification, and qualification of the system's main control unit.
You will work closely with design, test, and system stakeholders, ensuring that insights from prototype testing are effectively fed back into design decisions and system requirements.
Responsibilities
Perform general systems engineering activities, including requirements updates and test case definition
Support HW prototype integration and hands-on testing
Troubleshoot hardware issues during integration and test phases
Capture test results and feedback to refine design and system requirements
Support formal HW verification and qualification activities
Collaborate with multiple internal teams and external stakeholders
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven, structured systems engineer who enjoys working close to the hardware and thrives in complex, multidisciplinary environments.
You bring:
MSc / Civil Engineering degree in Electronics, Engineering Physics, or a related field
10+ years of experience as a Systems Engineer within defense, rail, radio communications, med-tech, or similar industries
Solid experience in systems engineering processes and requirements management
Strong background in hardware-focused product development
Hands-on experience with HW integration and testing
Knowledge or experience in RF and microwave technologies
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Professional proficiency in both Swedish and English
What Multiply Offers
An inclusive workplace where diversity and respect are core values
Projects that contribute to a sustainable and secure society
Flexible working conditions within meaningful, high-impact assignments
Access to strong professional networks and industry role models
Continuous feedback and support to help you grow in your career
Security Requirements
This position requires that you undergo and are approved in accordance with applicable security protection regulations.
Why Multiply & VisFlow?
At Multiply, you become part of an end-to-end provider where deep technical expertise, systems thinking, and long-term value creation are central. Together with VisFlow, we offer more than projects-we provide a product and knowledge ecosystem that helps organizations understand, manage, and improve complex systems over time.
This role offers a unique perspective and the opportunity to work with:
Technical depth - not maintenance or pure administration
Long-term stability and continuity
Systems with direct relevance to national security
An environment where experience, structure, and engineering rigor are highly valued
At Multiply, you work in contexts where system understanding, technical leadership, and long-term thinking truly matter-together with highly experienced engineers in demanding, meaningful, and mission-critical technical environments.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500), https://www.multiply.se/
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2 (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
9729578