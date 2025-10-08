Human Resources Generalist
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Human Resource Generalist will assist with human resources matters for employees and first line managers.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Human Resources services
o Serves as the initial contact for employee and manager matters and feedback. Resolving grievances.
o Handle tasks related to hiring, termination and leave both employees and manager's side.
o Handle employee master data and HRIS systems administration.
o Strengthen cultural values and the Northvolt Way through projects and activities.
o Implement central projects within the area of responsibility.
o Create good relationships with managers and employees to facilitate HR matters handling.
• Perform other tasks assigned by Manager
• HR Development
o Conducting training sessions, e.g. introduction/onboarding
o Administering training & leadership programs
• Support in HR standard procedures
o Supporting in writing job descriptions, updating HRIS
o Performing job evaluations and job analyses
o Monitoring job levelling and nomenclature
• Risk Management
o Supporting business in risk assessment when needed
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: no
• Direct reports: no
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in human resources, Behavior science or related field required.
• At least three years of professional human resources required with experience in employee relations preferred.
• Knowledge and understanding of laws and regulations within the industry.
• Fluent communication skills in English.
Specific skills
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
• Excellent interpersonal skills.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Good understanding of laws, regulations, and guidelines related to HR.
• Proficient with Microsoft 365 Suite or related software.
Personal success factors
• Warm and inviting personality with high integrity
• Able to handle sensitive and confidential information in professional manner
• Diplomatic & a master of giving constructive feedback
• Comfortable to speak up & strong ethical compass
• Highly organized and result-driven
• Has a can-do attitude and entrepreneurial spirit
• Passionate & purpose driven
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
