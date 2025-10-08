Human Resources Business Partner
2025-10-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) is a strategic partner who works closely with the managers and the business units to align the human resources policies and practices with the business goals and objectives. Providing guidance and support on various topics
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Develop and implement strategic human resources plans and initiatives that support the business objectives and align with the company vision and values.
• Partner with management and business leaders to understand their needs and challenges and provide effective solutions and recommendations.
• Manage and oversee the full cycle of talent management, including performance management, engagement, succession planning, and career development.
• Guide the managers in planning of learning and development programs that enhance the skills and competencies of the employees and the leaders.
• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the human resources policies and practices and propose improvements and innovations.
• Facilitate and promote a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters employee engagement, collaboration, and well-being.
• Handle and resolve complex and sensitive employee relations issues and ensure compliance with the company policies and the labour laws.
• Provide coaching and feedback to the Directors and managers on various human resources topics and issues.
• Analyze and report on the human resources metrics and trends and provide insights and recommendations for action.
• Stay updated on the best practices and the latest developments in the field of human resources and share the knowledge and the learnings with the team and the stakeholders.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: no
• Direct reports: no
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and Experience
• A bachelor's degree in human resources, business administration, or a related field.
• At least five years of experience as an HR Business Partner or a similar role in a large and complex organization.
• Additional certification in human resources management is meriting.
Specific skills
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
• Excellent interpersonal skills.
• Excellent knowledge and understanding of human resources principles, practices, and legal regulations.
• Proficiency in Microsoft 365 Suite and HRIS systems.
Personal success factors
• Strong business acumen and strategic thinking skills.
• Exceptional communication, interpersonal, and relationship-building skills.
• High level of professionalism, integrity, and confidentiality.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
• Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects and prioritize effectively.
• Ability to influence, persuade, and negotiate with different levels of stakeholders.
