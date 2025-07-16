Hud- och Head Spa-terapeut
Evan Head Spa is a newly started concept salon with a focus on exclusive facials and Korean/Chinese head spas. We combine advanced beauty methods with holistic well-being - and offer treatments that both give results and relax, for both skin and scalp.
With support from Scalp Care Sweden and strong collaborations in China and South Korea, we want to take skin and scalp care in Sweden to a new level - and we are now looking for dedicated therapists who want to grow with us.
About the role
As a therapist with us, you will:
• Perform facials, skin care and work with modern beauty machines
• Perform head spa treatments that cleanse, stimulate and moisturize the scalp
• Provide personal consultations in skin and scalp care
• Contribute to a warm, professional and high-quality customer experience
We are looking for someone who:
Have experience with skincare, facials, and/or beauty equipment
Passionate about beauty, well-being and customer service
Have a good understanding of skin care theory and treatment methods
Bonus: Interest in Asian beauty tradition is a big plus
Language: You speak Swedish or English fluently. Knowledge of Mandarin/Korean is a plus but not a requirement.
We offer:
• A safe, creative and familiar work environment
• Opportunity to be involved from the start and shape a new concept salon
head spa and advanced skin care
