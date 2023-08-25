Hsse+s Reporting Expert To Sydkraft Ab In Malmö
Sydkraft AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Malmö Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Malmö
2023-08-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sydkraft AB i Malmö
, Kävlinge
, Karlshamn
, Oskarshamn
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Hi!
We are Uniper, an international energy company that drives the development towards fossil free electricity production. Our success is based on a workplace where people with different perspectives, mindsets, skills and experiences come together. We believe in a workplace where every person can contribute with something valuable and where everyone feels equally valued and respected, whether you work at our production sites, the office or at home. This is how we evolve as a company and create a future together. We call it the Uniper Way, our corporate culture. We believe that the path to a sustainable future involves step-by-step development and change by setting measurable goals that we achieve together. Do you also beieve in a fossil free future? Join us on our journey. Energy evolution starts with U!
Your responsibilities
For our Swedish locations, we are now looking for an HSSE+S (Health Safety Security Environment and Sustainability) Reporting Expert who wants to work with us!
You will be part of an international team that consists of a large number of HSSE+S Experts. We are an open minded, friendly, outgoing and caring team with high empathy for one another and our other coworkers within Uniper. Our care identity is to Care about people and the environment. DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) are important factors in our culture. We support all Uniper Functions to work only safely, to look after people's health, to protect our people and assets and to act responsible to reduce our environmental impact.
You will be reporting to the HSSE Excellence & Management Systems Team, which is located in Düsseldorf, Germany, responsible for Digitalization of all HSSE+S topics, policies and management systems.
What will you work with?
• You provide and enable health, safety and environmental performance reporting for all Swedish sites and legal entities and ensure interfaces to Uniper Group reporting systems and processes in accordance with national data protection and IT security regulations to ensure high quality HSSE and sustainability reporting at central level.
• You will manage and architect local Swedish HSSE and sustainability applications and support the team on this matter with company-wide applications.
• You support the business in data collection and ensure good data quality, auditability and automation across the data lineage.
• Drive the Digitalization of the HSSE&S function from a Swedish and global perspective
• Be responsible for identifying and implementing improvements to reporting and related systems.
• Create and maintain centralized Power BI dashboards to break down HSSE and sustainability requirements.
• You will also train and support users of HSSE+S applications, dashboards and data collection processes.
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Uniper is positive to a flexible approach around remote working based on the conditions of the business and the individual employee.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a relevant university degree (information systems, computer science, engineering, mathematics, or comparable studies) and several years of work experience.
You have a strong IT affinity, with the ability to understand business requirements and translate them into IT deliverables. You have experience of Power BI and SQL. You have excellent knowledge of Swedish data protection and IT security regulations and experience with their practical implementation.
As a person you have strong analytical skills, ideally with experience as a data analyst or reporting expert. You also have a basic understanding of data governance and HSSE+S issues. You have strong IT affinity, with the ability to understand business requirements and translate them into IT deliverables. As the role includes many internal and external interfaces you need to have excellent verbal and written communication skills, presentation skills and stakeholder engagement skills.
Excellent language skills in Swedish and English are essential and you are fluent in both, written as well as spoken.
Please submit your CV and application in English. Please note, all applications must be submitted via our online process, any CVs sent via email will not be taken into consideration due to data protection reasons.
We offer salary, benefits and skills development
We want our employees to have the right conditions for doing a great job. That is why we offer excellent benefits that reflect both your performance and your needs.
Payment
Hard work should pay off. we offer pay based on your experience, responsibilities and performance.
Security
We make sure that all our employees have proper insurance and pension solutions for a secure future.
Family
Children are a natural part of life and all employees with children receive additional support while they are on parental leave.
Flexibility
A work-life balance is important to make a gret job. Our offer includes possibility of glex-time, work-hour reduction and working remotely.
Development
We like innovation and development, and we assist our employees with study grants and tools such as mentorship and coaching.
Health
Jobs and health go hand in hand. We offer all employees occupational health care, wellness allowance, free medicine, medical care and annual financial support via the "Uniper account".
Your contact
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at:
Recruiting manager, Nadine Artteltnadine.arttelt@uniper.ener
gy
Union representatives
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen
+46 705 885879
Laila Klintesten, Unionen
• 46 708 244689
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer
+46 76 1154687 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://jobs.uniper.energy/ Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sydkraft AB
(org.nr 559012-0316)
Hans Michelsensgatan 2 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8061208