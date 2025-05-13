Hseq Manager - Scanjet In Sjöbo
2025-05-13
Scanjet Marine & System AB, a member of the Alfa Laval group, is a global leader in innovative solutions for cleaning and level measurement of marine and land-based oil and chemical tanks. We also offer customized solutions for industrial tanks in the food and brewing industries.
At Scanjet, we specialize in providing our customers with solutions for Automated Tank Cleaning Systems, Pressure/Vacuum Valves (PV valves), Level Gauging Systems, and other tank components for marine, offshore, and industrial applications.
We are a world leader in our sector and have a strong focus on developing future products that meet the stringent environmental requirements aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide emissions.
Scanjet has offices in both Sjöbo and Gothenburg, with sister companies with production in Norway, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, the UK, Indonesia, and Singapore.
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced HSEQ Manager to lead and develop our work in health, safety, environment, and quality. As the HSEQ Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that our organization meets high standards and requirements. This position is based in Sjöbo, Sweden and some travel to other sites is expected.
Your Key Responsibilities will include:
Health and Safety: With the mindset to prevent all accidents and by nurturing a strong safety culture, we strive towards a safety performance where we prevent all incidents. Own the HS work within Scanjet Group, including reporting to Alfa Laval.
Environment: Lead the environmental work and manage reporting in various systems, both internally and externally.
Quality: Manage the QA work within Scanjet Group, including tools and processes for continuous improvements. We are a customer-focused world-class company with a fact-based foundation for continuous improvement and apply 6sigma to identify true root cause and effective corrective and preventive actions across the HSEQ arena. The position will be a leader for achieving our strategy and ensuring customer satisfaction. Process owner for deviations.
Continuous Improvements: Constantly focus on and support continuous improvements with Scanjet deviation tool.
Quality Focus: Maintain a list of major quality hotspots and ensure that the organization always focuses on solving the top three issues.
Process Maps: Own the process maps.
Certifications and Audits: Responsible for Module F certification and audits, manage ISO certifications, QAN certification, and class society yearly audits.
Compliance: Check compliance with type approvals, EX certification, and industrial standards like 3A, EHDGE.
Governance and Regulations: Act as a compliance manager within Scanjet for governance according to Alfa Laval and local rules and regulations.
Team Leadership: Responsible for a team of approximately three people.
Customer Focus: Ensure that QA issues with customers are resolved quickly.
Interaction: Collaborate with Alfa Laval in HS, environmental, and quality matters.
What We Are Looking For
You hold a degree within engineering and experience as a HSEQ Leader in international organizations. Excellent written and verbal communication both in Swedish and English.
Why Join Scanjet?
Be part of a leading company delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, collaborating closely with a skilled international team.
For more information, please contact:
Håkan Amilon, Operations Manager,
Karin Elm, Global HR Business Partner,
Talent Acquisition Partner, Regina García Moguel,
How to Apply
Submit your application by adding your CV to the recruitment system. Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by May 31th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
The recruitment process is run by the responsible Talent Acquisition Partner according to Alfa Laval policies. Employment is directly with Scanjet.
