HR Tech Specialist to Axis Communications
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2025-03-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about HR Tech and looking for a role where your passion can thrive in a team of like-minded? We are now looking for a global HR Tech specialist to join our growing team! We are working with ongoing selection. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are a team of HR Operations and Tech specialists who owns and develop the HR Operations processes as well as the technical landscape in the HR domain in close collaboration with our HR colleagues and Information systems. HR Operations & Tech has an important role in Axis HR agenda; an agenda that emphasize digitalization in our journey to support a growing Axis.
What you'll do here as an HR Tech Specialist?
As an HR Tech Specialist at Axis you'll identify and configure technical solutions to enable HR to deliver value to candidates, employees, HR and managers primarily through our Workday solution. You will be part of and lead various projects and initiatives covering continuous improvements as well as implementation of new modules. Your role will include:
• Being the technical owner of a few domains within the HR Tech landscape
• Translating business requirements into technical solutions; all the way from identifying a solution to configuration and implementation
• Act as expert support on HR Tech related incidents & requests
• Running release management for your domains
• Keeping up to date with tech trends and innovations
In your role as HR Tech Specialist, you'll work with a lot of different stakeholders and great colleagues across the globe, where your ability to communicate complex topics in a digestible way will be key.
What Axis have to offer
On top of all the exciting things I've described above about this position and the fantastic team you will be working with; we can offer you a workplace where we truly care about our employees and their success. We are proud of our fantastic culture that is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust, and honesty and that we always walk the talk.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university degree in HR, IT or similar field
• Experience from working with HR Tech (preferably Workday)
• A genuine interest in people and systems
• Preferably, knowledge in HR Processes with focus on learning, absence & time tracking
• Excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing
We believe you are a driven, efficient, and structured and that you love working with people as well as systems. As a person you are motivated by working in a high pace, where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience through technology. You have a proactive mindset, where finding possibilities to improve and create new ideas comes naturally and is something you enjoy.
Other information
• Start: Immediate
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Gränden 1, Lund
• About the assignment: Initially, you will be employed by Academic Work for three months, with opportunities for extension/permanent recruitment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Axis here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15110867". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9203123