HR Specialist Compensation/Global process owner
2024-10-14
About the team: Core HR
As part of the People & Culture (P&C) organization, Core HR works globally and collaborates to bring professional teams together to address complex issues relating to the organization's transformation, end-to-end employee lifecycles, effective talent deployment and mobility. We bring value through evolving Communities of Expertise (CoE) to prioritize and develop solutions together with the business P&C representatives, that support the business strategy and objectives as well as to deliver Scania's transformation journey.
The collective goal of P&C is to empower Business Partners and Managers to ask better questions and develop comprehensive, innovative solutions that deliver quality results.
What's in it for you
We are making significant investments to assemble a global team with the right skills. Joining now means seizing opportunities that come with a new operating model that will shape and influence the future.
You'll collaborate with inspiring individuals who bring out your best, cultivate new and diverse skill sets through access to emerging technology, and learning platforms.
You'll encounter our diverse and inclusive culture. We believe that in this rapidly evolving environment, only teams that achieve peak performance by leveraging diverse perspectives can truly thrive.
About the Job
As the HR Specialist Compensation/Global Process Owner (GPO) Compensation, you are responsible for the design and implementation of end-to-end business processes globally. The GPO is responsible for driving value through process oversight, improvement and integration to ensure consistent and successful service delivery.
Other areas of contribution include; Global compensation strategies for both fixed and variable schemes, pay ranges, job grading, and the annual salary review processes. This role will have lead responsibility to support the business in adopting the value added process and implementing common ways of working. Your extensive experience in job grading at all levels will support the ongoing knowledge transfer to the P&C Partners and provide frameworks and training to drive consistency.
In the new governance model this role will have responsibility to coordinate a cross- functional P&C team in the Compensation Community of Expertise (CoE) to identify areas for process improvement and efficiency. You and the CoE team will monitor the adoption and effectiveness of existing compensation policies, guidelines and procedures and identify areas for improvement.
You will contribute to Scania's Pay Transparency and continuous improvement journey, you will play an important role in securing Scania as an employer of choice to attract and retain skilled people in a highly competitive environment.
In this position, you will be part of a dedicated team of professionals who together with P&C Business representatives, drives common ways of working across the full Compensation platform on a Global scale. The team's role is overseeing, establishing, and enhancing financially optimized, sustainable and competitive programs. Close interactions with Heads of P&C Business Areas, Finance & Business Control, and TRATON Group/brands is anticipated.
What we are looking for
Relevant bachelor's degree or/and equivalent experience in the area of expertise;
Proven track record in governing, developing and improving a Global Compensation process within a large multinational organization;
Extensive experience in job grading practice, at all organizational levels, experience with Mercer system would be advantageous;
Familiarity and experience working with Compensation module within SAP Success Factors;
Demonstrated ability to translate business needs into practical and implementable compensation solutions and enhancements;
A proven track record of working with compensation topics, projects and implementations in a global context;
Proven ability to manage complex stakeholder relationships; and
Excellent communication, change management and advisory skills.
If you are willing to "roll up your sleeves" and you are comfortable to pivot between the strategic and tactical, this role is a great opportunity to take ownership and apply your specialized skills. Take the chance to develop in a great company with a great culture!
A background check might be conducted in this recruitment.
For more information
For further information about the position please contact Head of Global & Executive Compensation, Linda Sundqvist linda.sundqvist@scania.com
or HR Business Partner, Leena Khalid leena.khalid@scania.com
