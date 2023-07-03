Hr Services Specialist / Payroll Specialist - Remote
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2023-07-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Arboga
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are now looking for a HR Services Specialist to our client in Västerås.
In this role, you will execute accurate service processes related to Payroll, Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), or HR administration for an assigned group of employees. Ensure appropriate support for internal customers and oversee accurate and timely processing of information with all stakeholders. Ensures execution and delivery of assigned HR Services according to defined Service Level Agreements.
The office is located in Västerås. Remote work up to 100% is possible, with office presence on special occasions.
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You are a Senior Payroll specialist that will be able to work without supervision and extensive training.
• You have very high experience from SAP.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
• You have great knowledge of Swedish payroll and laws.
• Meritorious: knowledge from working with Global View and Workday.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We are looking for a caring colleague with a "can do" attitude and a high level of integrity. We value your flexible approach and good organization and prioritization skills. You have an optimistic and cheerful personality and love what you do.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start in August, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Västerås. Remote work up to 100% is possible, with office presence on special occasions. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5189". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se +46 72 188 33 99 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7933579