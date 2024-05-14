HR Expert - Skills Mapping and Workforce Planning
2024-05-14
We are looking for an HR Expert - Skills Mapping and Workforce Planning for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
Our client is an European R&D center. They are a new electric mobility technology and solutions brand that is aiming to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. Their work comes to life in products and services from world leading brands.
Description of the assignment:
Our client recognize the critical importance of skills mapping and workforce planning. To support this endeavor, they are seeking a skilled Skills Mapping and Workforce Planning Specialist to join the team on a consultant basis. As a consultant, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the talent strategy. Your expertise will guide the team in identifying and bridging skills gaps, ensuring they have the right competencies to thrive in the future.
This assignment offers a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the organization. The successful candidate will help in setting up a methodology for skills mapping and for work force planning. The methodology must also help in carrying out a gap analysis between their current capabilities and the competences they will need in the future. The assignment will also include implementation and a handover to HR and to key stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
Skills Mapping:
Collaborate with department heads and HR to assess existing competencies across the workforce.
Develop a comprehensive skills inventory, capturing the talents and expertise of the employees.
Analyze skills gaps and recommend targeted training programs.
Provide actionable insights to enhance the talent pool.
Workforce Planning:
Forecast future workforce needs based on growth projections and strategic objectives.
Conduct supply and demand analysis to identify potential gaps.
Develop workforce plans that address recruitment, retention, and succession planning.
Advise on talent development strategies.
Gap Analysis:
Conduct thorough gap analysis, comparing current competencies with future requirements.
Propose strategies to bridge gaps, including upskilling, reskilling, and external hiring.
Monitor progress and adjust plans as needed.
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field (Master's degree preferred).
Proven experience in skills mapping, workforce planning, or talent management.
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Certification in workforce planning or related areas is a plus.
Fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
