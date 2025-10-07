HR Director Scandic Sweden
Scandic Hotels AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandic Hotels AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandic is the leading hotel company in the Nordics. We want to be like a friend in town for people on the road - and friends know what friends need. We believe that great hospitality starts with us, in every role and every interaction. What you do here makes a real difference. A warm welcome, a thoughtful detail or support for a colleague - your actions shape the moments that matter for our guests, for each other and for the world around us. At Scandic, you can be yourself, use your strengths and let your passion create experiences people want to return to. Together, we make everyone feel welcome and at home - just like friends do.
As we continue to grow and develop our organization, we are now looking for an HR Director Sweden to support our journey and contribute to Scandic's continued success.
This is a key leadership role, responsible for driving impactful HR operations across Sweden. You will lead an experienced national HR team, work closely with the Swedish management team, and play a central role in shaping how we deliver value to both people and business.
In addition to your national responsibility, you will also take on direct operational HR responsibility for one of our Swedish regions. This means working closely with hotel managers and our Hotel Operations teams in the day-to-day, ensuring that our people strategy is implemented with both heart and hands. It is a role that offers both strategic scope and daily real-time impact
Your mission
As HR Director Sweden, you will be responsible for ensuring that our HR strategies, processes, and culture are successfully implemented across the Swedish organization. Your work will contribute to Scandic's transformation, growth, and high-performing culture.
In this role, you will:
- Lead, support and develop the Swedish HR team
- Act as a trusted advisor to leaders and the Swedish management team
• Have operational HR responsibility for one of our Swedish regions, with close collaboration with hotel leaders and operations teams.
- Drive implementation and alignment of group-wide HR processes, adapted to local needs
• Supporting and challenging managers in both strategic and operational HR topics.
- Ensure labour law compliance and maintain strong union collaboration
- Promote Scandic's values and culture through hands-on leadership and communication
- Contribute to the Nordic HR leadership team with insights and initiatives
You will report to the Head of HR Operations Nordics and be part of both the Swedish country management team and the Nordic HR management team.
Who you are
We believe you are a forward-thinking and hands-on HR leader who thrives in dynamic, people-driven environments. You are confident navigating both operational and strategic topics and enjoy working close to the business.
You bring:
- Extensive HR leadership experience from large, fast-paced organizations
- A strong track record of operational and strategic HR delivery
- Solid knowledge of Swedish labour law and union collaboration
- Experience working in both blue-collar and white-collar environments
- A collaborative leadership style with a focus on coaching and enablement
- A relevant academic background and strong communication skills in Swedish and English
You are a relationship builder with integrity, business acumen and the confidence to lead change. Open-minded and empathetic, you combine self-awareness, drive and clear communication with a present and approachable leadership style. You enjoy being visible and engaged, and naturally connect people, strategy and culture.
Why Scandic?
Scandic Hotels is highly committed and proactive when it comes to Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. We are also a responsible corporate citizen and actively engaged in sustainability efforts. We have a long history of driving sustainability action in the hospitality industry. With around 20,000 team members, over 10 million guests and 4 million meetings a year - we have great power to drive transformation and inspire change at scale, for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.
Our HQ is situated in newly renovated spaces right by Hagaparken on Sveavägen 167 in Stockholm. We love to be in the office but are a flexible workplace and offer a hybrid setup that suits our team members. Join in on our warm and inclusive culture and take part in all our different social activities.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis - so don't wait to apply!
In this process we are collaborating with &Partners so if you have any questions, feel free to contact our recruitment partners at &Partners:
Sofia Cohn: +46 735 216 579, sofia.cohn@andpartners.se
Join us and help shape the future of HR at Scandic - with purpose, passion and people at heart.
We know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. At Scandic we want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Welcome to Scandic.
Do you share our values?
BE A PRO BE YOU BE CARING BE BOLD Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandic Hotels AB
(org.nr 556299-1009), https://www.scandichotels.se/ Arbetsplats
Scandic Hotels Sverige Jobbnummer
9544473