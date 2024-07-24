HR Business Partner
2024-07-24
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we now need to recruit a new HR Business Partner to work within our growing HR organisation.
As our next HR Business Partner, you will be one of three HR Business Partners at ESS. Your main task to support, challenge, coach and guide line managers in all HR-related processes. You will assist both operationally and strategically. The goal is always to support the line managers and to guide them as they evolve in their role - always with the needs of the employees and the best interests of the organisation in mind. In addition to your role as HR Business Partner, you will also work closely with our Environmental Health, Safety and Quality Assurance team to implement strategic decisions aimed at improving the psychosocial work environment.
We need someone who can quickly build a solid understanding of the business and translate your insights into organisational solutions and development activities. You will ultimately be responsible for implementing and anchoring the key HR processes throughout the organisation.
About you:
To thrive with us in the HR Team, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to participate in management teams regularly or when needed. At ESS, no two work days will be the same. One day, you could be taking part in the salary review process and compensation, whilst the next day you could be working on psychosocial work environment related tasks or calculating staffing forecasts.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have appropriate technical qualifications at the post-secondary school level. However relevant experience in a similar role is more critical than the type of qualification you hold. We really need someone with a good general knowledge of Swedish labour law, and knowledge within Swedish regulations regarding collective agreements, social insurance, parental leave, pension system, holidays, paid time off, etc. Knowledge of Danish labour law and regulations would be a definite plus!
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We need someone who demonstrates a keen interest in and understanding of others, adapts well to the team, and fosters team spirit. You must be able to communicate proactively, and support our colleagues, developing and openly sharing self-insight. Building strong relationships and relating well to people at all levels is crucial. Our ideal candidate will project credibility, set clear objectives, plan activities and projects in advance, manage time effectively, and organise resources to meet deadlines and milestones. The ability to strategically analyse organisational needs, define and develop strategies, and create compelling visions for the future in order to address HR-related issues with a comprehensive, long-term approach is also essential for this role.
The working language of ESS is English but it is important that you can also work in Swedish as well. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible. It would be a definite advantage if you have prior experience of working in an international or highly multicultural workplace.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
The last day for receiving application is Friday the 30th of August 2024 - so submit your application as soon as soon as you can. Please quote the job reference number ESD-51279 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Kate Quaak - Recruitment partner - at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
