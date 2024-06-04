Hr Analyst / Junior Hrbp
Verisure Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2024-06-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
As a global leader in security solutions, we are looking for a hands-on and proactive HR Analyst / Junior HRBP to play an important role in shaping the future of our Technology organization. If you have high ambitions, great analytical and presentation skills, and a passion for driving improvements, check this out!
About the job
As an HR Analyst/ Junior HRBP at Verisure in Malmö, you will support our HRBP's in their daily operations, projects, and analysis. You will also provide data-driven insights and analysis to enhance strategic decision-making and operational efficiency.
Reporting to an HRBP within the team and supporting the entire HRBP team, you are responsible for collecting and analyzing HR data, identifying trends, and creating reports that inform HR strategies and initiatives. Additionally, you'll handle compensation analysis to relieve the workload of the HRBP team.
What you'll be up to
* General HR Support:
Assist HRBP's with day-to-day operational tasks, projects, and analysis. Provide direct support to managers in less complex matters. Prepare materials for union negotiations and other presentations.
* Data Collection and Management:
Gather, compile, and maintain HR-related data from various sources such as employee records, payroll, performance evaluations, and recruitment databases. Ensure data integrity and accuracy through regular audits and updates. Consolidate data across different processes.
* Data Analysis and Reporting:
Analyze HR data to identify trends, patterns, and insights. Develop and generate reports using HR systems, dashboards, and visualizations to present findings to HRBP's and senior management.
* Support HR Strategies:
Collaborate with HRBP's to understand the strategic goals and challenges of the business units. Provide analytical support for HR initiatives such as workforce planning, talent management, compensation analysis, and employee engagement programs.
* Ad Hoc Projects:
Participate in special projects and initiatives, providing analytical support and insights. Stay updated on HR trends, best practices, and technological advancements to continually improve HR analytics capabilities.
About you
If you are an analytical and dynamic individual with a hands-on approach, a proactive mindset, and a passion for making a difference, we want you on our team. We value strong analytical and problem-solving skills but innovation, teamwork, trust, and responsibility are also core elements of our success.
To have fun at the same time as you make a difference in this position, we believe you need to be an ambitious and analytical person who has high attention to detail and accuracy and thrives when digging into a new project or driving change and improvements within the organization. You are a true team player who enjoys collaboration within and outside your team.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Statistics, or a related field
* Experience in HR analytics, HR, management consulting, finance, or a similar field
* Excellent communication and presentation creation abilities, particularly in PowerPoint
* Proficiency in data analysis tools, particularly Excel
We also expect you to have an interest in tech or experience from working in technology organizations which also means you probably are skilled in using different data analysis software and HR systems. You also can dissect complex data sets and derive meaningful insights, but most important is that you always drive forward with both speed and accuracy, because you don't like to sit and wait for things to happen.
About Verisure
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.
Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demon... Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024050949". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8728956