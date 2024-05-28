Hotellreceptionist
2024-05-28
Job Description:
As a Hotel Receptionist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for our guests. Your primary responsibilities will include:
• Guest Check-In/Check-Out: Warmly greeting guests upon arrival, efficiently handling check-in procedures, assigning rooms, and ensuring a smooth check-out process.
• Reservation Management: Managing room reservations, confirming bookings, and responding to inquiries promptly and accurately.
• Communication and Coordination: Communicating effectively with guests, colleagues, and other departments to ensure a coordinated and efficient operation.
• Information and Assistance: Providing guests with information about hotel services, local attractions, and transportation options, and assisting with their needs throughout their stay.
• Problem Resolution: Addressing guest concerns and resolving any issues promptly and professionally.
Qualifications and Skills:
• Education: High school diploma or higher.
• Experience: Minimum 6 months of experience in a front desk or similar role.
• Language Skills: Fluency in English (written, spoken, and listening) is essential. Basic Swedish language skills are also required.
• Computer Literacy: Intermediate computer skills are necessary to operate our online booking system, manage emails, and perform other administrative tasks.
• Interpersonal Skills: Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills are crucial for interacting effectively with guests and colleagues.
• Customer Service Orientation: A strong focus on providing exceptional service and exceeding guest expectations.
Additional Requirements:
• Flexibility to work shifts, including weekends and holidays.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Professional appearance and demeanor.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Opportunities for professional development and growth within the company.
• A dynamic and rewarding work environment in a prestigious hotel.
To Apply:
If you are a passionate individual who thrives on providing exceptional service and meets the qualifications outlined above, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11
E-post: lundapetser@msn.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Classic Hotell
Lundagatan 31 (visa karta
)
117 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mårds Göran Kontakt
General Manager
Bokhari Muhammad Zaighum lundapetser@msn.com Jobbnummer
8712113