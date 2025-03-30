High School ICT / Computer Science Teacher 40%
2025-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
About Us:
The Tanto International School was established in 1983.
We are a small school which follows the English National Curriculum, tailored to our international community by using the Cambridge Primary Pathway towards iGCSE.
The school is currently entering an exciting phase of growth and in 2025/26 we will welcome our first group of students who will be in Åk 7 / studying Stage 9 Cambridge Secondary. This will most likely be a small group of around 15 students. Having been established for over 40 years we have received consistent positive feedback and huge interest to open up the age equivalent to Åk 7-9. We will begin this process in August 2025.
This is a great opportunity for teachers looking to be part of a new adventure whilst developing their skills and knowledge within a supportive and small educational community.
Job Details- ICT/Computer Science Teacher ( Åk 4, 5, 6, 7)
The successful candidate will have a potential timetable of 15 x 50 min sessions /8-9 hrs per week of contact time. They will be expected to teach approx 5 sessions of ICT per week to 4-5 age groups/classes. These will be children studying Cambridge Secondary Stage 6, 7, 8 and 9 ICT, with some differentiation for those who require support.
The ICT / Computer Science teacher role is for 40% (approx. 8-9 hrs teaching a week) which will grow as the school expands slowly. There will be opportunities to develop in this role as the school grows one more year group (Åk 8) in 2026/27 and the final extra year (Åk 9) in 2027/28. We are open to combining this role with other new teaching positions for an outstanding candidate to make the employment 100%.
Are you interested in combining roles/subjects?
The other new roles, in August 2025, that could be combined, are the following:
Science (40%-60% teaching Stages 6-9)
Mathematics (60% teaching Stages 6-9)
Art & Design (40%-60% teaching Stages 5-9)
Please indicate in your cover letter if you wish to be considered for a dual role.
Recruitment Process
At The Tanto International School we take our recruitment seriously. This benefits teachers, students and the school. We are looking for the best candidates who demonstrate excellence in teaching and in their approach to schools and education. If you are interested in showing your outstanding credentials, please apply. We accept those who have valid teaching qualifications from a country with English as a first language or from Skolverket regarding specific subjects.
1- Application that includes CV and Cover Letter as well as 3 references ( Manager/ Principal; Department Head / Line leader and also colleague).
2- Call for an initial interview. Candidates should bring any teaching evidence; be ready to talk openly about their teaching career so far; reasons for the application; strengths; areas to develop; recent reading/research in education and areas of interest and of course ambitions! Candidates should also have applied for an up to date police check and be ready to present it.
3- Call for the 2nd Interview which will include a short class-based session- teaching an area of the subject the candidate feels most comfortable with.
4- Call back for the final interview.
5- Notification of successful and unsuccessful candidates.
Within the application, references and during the interview process, the successful candidate should be able to demonstrate the following:
Personal Attributes
Motivated & Engaged
Positive & Open
Supportive & Inclusive
Clear police record check (and updated recently)
Professional Skills
A minimum of 5 years of fully-qualified teaching experience related to the role and subject
Teaching with the highest level of engagement, motivation and subject knowledge
Demonstrate that they have a high level of professional conduct around school and in class
Follow the high level of professional dress-code, actions and behaviour at all times
Maintain excellent levels of communication and interaction with children, colleagues and guardians
Have a high level of classroom & behaviour management
Demonstrate quality organization and time management
Work-Related Skills
Knowledge and capability to plan lessons and curriculum coverage that allows all students to succeed and progress.
Skills to use formative assessment to track, identify, coordinate and adapt teaching and learning to ensure progress for all
Teaching Community
Our teachers are able to ensure great standards for each individual in a truly stimulating and caring environment.
Our dedicated staff and our small class sizes provide an educational environment where children feel special every day.
The school ethos is one that is born out of respect and 'Three Cs' (Care, Collaborate and Commit). We combine Cambridge Pathway Resources and child focused teaching with traditional social, emotional and moral values.
In our calm and caring atmosphere, our students learn to become socially confident leaders with respect and a passion for learning.
Everyone should love coming to school and hate to miss it. That is true of the children at The Tanto International School.
The school is part of the Engelska Skolor och Förskolor i Sverige (E.S.F) and the Almega Kollektivavtal. E.S.F promotes happiness, clarity, openness and future thinking within all of its employees and departments.
Finally, we are looking for a highly motivated and driven person within the educational field who has a good understanding and experience of the demands within a school. We offer regular in-house training / C.P.D. and have a strong culture of working together on evidence-based research to develop our profession together!
The successful candidate is someone who demonstrates care and empathy towards young people as well as being an inspirational and dedicated professional with a true passion for the education of the next generation.
They are able to fit into an ethos of care, collaborate and commit with ease and aim to support the school community in offering a high quality experience for each child.
This is the perfect time to join an ambitious and motivated team!
If you are interested and have the relevant qualifications, experience and high quality professional approach to work in an ambitious school and work environment, please send your CV and a letter of application to the Principal. Så ansöker du
