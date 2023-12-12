Head of System Safety and Security JAS 39 Gripen
2023-12-12
We do not manufacture ordinary consumer products. We are developing fighter aircrafts whose operational utility and tactical capability are crucial in the defense of our nation's borders and our democracy. We are now looking for a manager for the System Safety & Security area, who is responsible for the overall system safety and information security aspects of JAS 39 Gripen.
Your role
The area System Safety and Security perform safety and security management within the European Military Airworthiness Requirements regulatory as well as within additional customer requirements. The primary area of responsibility for the group is to ensure that the complete aircraft is safe to operate for both pilots, mechanics and civilians and that the secret information within the aircraft in operation is accurate and accessible only to the persons, systems or processes for which it is intended and not spread to unauthorized persons (foreign powers).
As head of System Safety and Security, you will lead an area of approx. 15-20 engineers and subject matter experts who work with System Safety and Information Security of the complete aircraft. You will be part of the department's leadership team, consisting of 7 other managers who all work closely together to support and learn from each other.
In this role you will be responsible for coaching your employees and give them the best conditions possible to perform their work in an efficient manner. You are the accountable manager for the deliverables from your unit and to secure on time deliveries with high quality.
Some of your responsibilities are
* Efficient ways of working and contributing to streamlined processes
* Ensures compliance with regulatory requirements within own aviation permits
* Continuous Learning and Idea Development of your team
* Line manager responsibilities such as, managing and coaching your team members and oversee budget lines and staffing etc.
* Responsible for planning the work and process governance
Your profile
To be successful in this role, you need to share and embrace our values and are comfortable leading according to our leadership framework - know your business, know your people and know yourself. You have the energy and attitude to lead with the purpose of good business and positive culture. Furthermore, you have a genuine interest in other people and their individual driving forces, are responsive and have a natural ability to build and maintain relationships.
Other capabilities and ways of working we believe are essential for this role, is that you can deliver on promises and are a purpose-driven leader with excellent people management skills. Your leadership promotes co-operation and continuous learning, where you lead by an example of high personal maturity with good judgement and high ethics.
For this role we believe you have:
* A Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent educational background, combined with several years of experience from working in large projects and complex products.
* Experience from working with System Safety and/or Information Security
* Leadership experience
* Solid skills in the English and Swedish language, oral and written
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
BU Gripen, with 2,700 employees, is a newly formed business unit with overall responsibility for JAS 39 Gripen C/D/E/F. Air Vehicle Engineering is a department within BU Gripen, with 150 employees, responsible for the systems engineering and overall design of the entire Gripen C/D/E/F aircraft. The department consists of overall systems engineering disciplines.
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Contact information:
Karolina Bergström, Managerkarolina.bergstrom@saabgroup.com
