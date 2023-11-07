Head of Supply Network Quality Audit team within GTP
Are you engaged in your work, professional in everything you do and prepared to go that extra mile? If yes - then Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) is the right place for you. GTP provides a great advantage to the Volvo Group by selecting high performing supply chain partners to deliver the best possible products and services and add real business value for our customers.
We like to work hard and have fun. We are committed to our customers and the Volvo Group success. You will work with a high performing team aiming at world-class Purchasing - do you have what it takes?
Supply Network Quality (SNQ) is a global organization within GTP, responsible to drive the global supply network towards premium automotive quality standards. This means that we are responsible to secure the manufacturing capabilities of the supply network, to quality assure the purchased parts and to continuously improve the quality performance of the supply network base. We work with these matters both in sourcing, projects and operations, with a clear objective to provide excellent products to our end customers.
Position description
We are now looking for a candidate to lead the SNQ Audit team. The team is global interact locally with regional teams across the world.
We evaluate, our new and existing suppliers in front of sourcing decisions, in projects and running production.
Not only we evaluate quality and management systems, we as well evaluate the corporate social responsibilities of our supply partners.
Those activities are key to ensure our supply partners will be able to deliver the products and services our customers are expecting.
Your role as head of the team will be to :
Develop the team and support them in their daily activities.
Ensure through team calibration standardization of evaluation
Ensure Capitalization of the team knowledge
Engage dialogue with other departments & business units to keep our evaluation methodology common and up to Date.
You will be an active member of the SNQ Electromobility and audit Management team, where we drive and support various initiatives and business plans for the global SNQ organization in Volvo GTP.
Who are you?
As the successful candidate, we believe that you have a proven track record in managerial role or in project manager role. You have an excellent understanding of quality assurance within the industry, and we believe you are passionate about new technologies. You will be part of our transformation journey and on the way, we will experience new fields and competencies to be developed. Therefore, we believe you always strive to deliver great value for our customers.
As you will interact with people both internally and externally, we believe you have a strong ability to form trustful and cross-functional relations. You make quick decisions are highly driven and like speed.
You have an inclusive leadership and care for your employees. You have the capability to bring out the best of your team! You lead with passion, always perform with purpose, and ability to transform with vision. You and your team are enablers for the execution of Volvo Group's & GTP's business
Required competencies for the position:
You have a high ambition combined with a strong drive, a can-do mindset, a hands-on attitude and an ability to drive many initiatives in parallel.
Passion for continuous improvement
Documented experience within engineering, purchasing or manufacturing.
Few years of experience in leading people; either as a manager or in a functional management role.
Experience from working in an international environment.
Good knowledge in general auditing suppliers- VDA 6.1 and 6.3 or other similar standards
Knowledge and experience of quality assurance in the automotive industry or similar
Sustainability mindset
Sound judgement - ability to take the right actions and decision at the right time together with internal stakeholders, with risks and opportunities and alternative solutions in mind.
Excellent skills in communication and building networks.
Strong communicator with excellent verbal and written English
Reporting To: Head of Supply Network Quality Emob and audit, Volvo Group Purchasing
Location: Prefer EU time zone
