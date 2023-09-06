Head of Software Factory Definition | Software Development System
2023-09-06
Scania is transforming into a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous and electric vehicles cause a paradigm shift in our industry. The share of the customer value that is created by software is increasing rapidly and thereby software in both vehicles and cloud-based services are key for future success.
A new department called Software Development System has been started to ensure the best software developer experience and capabilities in our business. Our mission is to enable development teams in our company to efficiently identify customer needs, explore solutions and to develop and deploy new features to the rolling customer fleet. We aim to create an excellent SW development experience with fast learning loops based on data driven development by implementing one common highly automated development pipe, process and toolchain to make it easy and fun to deliver customer value through software.
We are now searching for a senior manager that have the capability to lead the overarching governance of the Software Factory which include the Management system, strategy, execution process and the overarching budget and strategy work for the complete development environment.
Your tasks
• To build the right team to ensure a strategy to define the Software Factory
• Ensure an efficient software-process (from idea to running software at customer)
• Work closely with all sites within TRATON to find a common solution long-term
• Run the management system of the "factory" with decision structure, budget, define new initiatives, etc.
• Be a catalyst in the department, EED organization and EED management team to do a software Step Change for Scania
Your profile
We are looking for a manager that has:
• a genuine interest in how techniques, processes and methods are integrated to create an optimized workflow from a developer perspective
• the capability to manage a large network with many interfaces with questions including a high complexity
• a high interest in leading complex tasks and love the environment of super intelligent people drawing the future
We offer
To be a key player in establishing the implementation of Scania's software step change in a tight management team that are based on Scania 's core values. Driven in an environment with a high phase and innovative, agile and an open mindset. The improvements we make today will affect the majority of our developers tomorrow.
Please contact Michael Skarped, Head of Software Development System | EED, michael.skarped@scania.com
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
