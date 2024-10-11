Head of Software Excellence
2024-10-11
Do you imagine a career that constant stretches your capabilities and offer you the opportunity to work with technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to make the society safer.
Your role
Are you an engaged, driven leader with a passion for people, technology and innovation? We are looking for our next Head of SW Excellence and Information Assurance at Business Area Surveillance, that shares our passion for SW development environments and future technologies and capabilities.
You will be overall responsible for the department in terms of deliveries, budget, employee wellbeing, strategic development and competence planning.
The main tasks are:
*
Defining Road Map for Development Environment and related SW tools
*
To meet new requirements
*
Updated technology
*
Implementation, documentation and education
*
Handling of external SW, FW and SW artifacts and it's lifecycle
*
Secure successful interaction with all development organizations within Business Area Surveillance, to make secure good understanding of development teams needs
*
Driving continuous improvements in order to optimize feedback loops, development flow and costs
*
Defining and driving both short and long-term goals
*
Develop and care for your employees
In this role you will have ownership for SW development tools such as:
*
Planning tools
*
CI/CD orchestration
*
SW Development tools
*
Build tools
*
Release and deliver tools
*
Deployment tools
*
Security tools
*
CM tools
The Design organization is overall responsible within Business Area Surveillance to drive innovation, common technologies, development environments and design methods needed to support the Business Units in their product development.
Design is responsible to ensure and align common use and continuous development of technologies, tools and platforms. The responsibilities stretch over several engineering disciplines such as software, electronics, antenna/ microwave and computer platforms, always searching to maximize the usage for all Business Units.
The Design organization has also the BA Surveillance responsibility to operate and evolve SW development environment roadmap, alignment of ways of working, drive central strategic key initiatives, drive the AI enablement and research on future technologies. All of the above is done in close cooperation with the design organization at each Business Unit.
Your profile
You will be leading senior leaders, employees and experts and to be successful in contributing to their development you have the ability to inspire and drive change with strong communications skills.
A technical background is important to be relevant for this position but the ability and experience in leading and developing people will be equally important.
To be successful in this role, we see that you have:
*
Strong base in building efficient SW operations
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in a technical discipline
*
Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions, creating sustainable change
*
Proven ability and interest in leading, developing and challenging the organization, management teams and employees
*
Strong drive, perseverance and ability to generate energy
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
