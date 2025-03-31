Head of Social Impact
2025-03-31
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
This role will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing our company's social impact strategy. Role will involve collaborating with various internal and external stakeholders, including employees, community partners and customers to drive initiatives that align with our corporate values and enhance our social footprint. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in corporate responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and community engagement with proven ability to lead and inspire teams to achieve measurable goals.
Key Responsibilities
Human Rights Due Diligence: Maintain and execute on the current Human Rights Due Diligence procedure together with stakeholders throughout the organization. Monitor legislation and proactively develop the procedure to meet upcoming demands.
Strategic Planning: Develop and execute a comprehensive social impact strategy that aligns with the company's mission, values, and business objectives, integrating both commercial and social considerations.
Measurement and Reporting: Establish metrics and evaluation methods to assess the effectiveness and impact of the social strategy on both workers in the value chain, the community and the business. Prepare and present regular reports on strategy progress to senior leadership and other stakeholders.
Compliance and Standards: Ensure that the social strategy and initiatives comply with relevant regulations, standards, and best practices in CSR and sustainability, while also supporting the company's commercial interests.
Program Development: Design and implement programs and initiatives that address key social issues, such as sustainability, human rights throughout the value chain, diversity and inclusion, community development, and workforce well-being.
Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including employees, community organizations, non-profits, government agencies, industry peers, and customers.
Communication and Advocacy: Serve as the company's spokesperson on social and human rights matters. Communicate the company's social responsibility efforts through various channels, including social media, press releases, and public speaking engagements, ensuring alignment with commercial goals.
Partnerships and Collaboration: Identify and cultivate partnerships with organizations and initiatives that align with the company's social impact goals. Leverage these relationships to enhance program reach and effectiveness, ensuring mutual benefits for both the company and its partners.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Social Sciences, Business, Public Policy).
Experience: Minimum of 10 years of experience in corporate social responsibility, sustainability or a related field, with at least 5 years in a leadership role. Experience in the fashion retail industry or a similar commercial environment is highly desirable.
Skills: Demonstrated success in developing and leading social strategies and initiatives that balance human rights and commercial goals. Strong understanding of social issues and trends, particularly those relevant to the fashion retail industry.
Communication: Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate the business case for social strategies and initiatives.
Relationship Management: Proven ability to build and manage relationships with diverse stakeholders, including commercial partners.
Independence and Teamwork: Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Personal Attributes:
Strategic Thinker: Strong project management and organizational skills, with the ability to think strategically about the intersection of social impact and business.
Passionate: Passion for making a positive impact on society, with a clear understanding of how this aligns with business success.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your application latest by April 7th. We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A unique and vibrant inclusive company.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Everything starts with this position. It starts with you expressing your full self and feeling H&M is the place that you belong. It starts with embracing a diverse team where everyone counts and feels supported. Our common goal is to contribute to a more accessible, inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our welcoming and collaborative culture, our strong values, and endless opportunities for growth, as well as our benefits. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Together we create meaningful relationships with our customers and colleagues worldwide.
Join this journey to shape the future of fashion. Discover how far you can go.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marieviksgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9255139