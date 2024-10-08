Head of Services SA BOS(751710)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-10-08
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are currently on the lookout for a dynamic and dedicated Service Delivery Line Manager to join our team at Ericsson. This integral role will support our services sales directly or indirectly using unit resources, ensuring strict adherence to overall Service Delivery Processes, Models, Tools, and Strategies within the parameters of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) requirements. The Service Delivery Line Manager contributes significantly to managing our internal workforce and ARP/ASP. Upholding our Ericsson Leadership Framework, the selected candidate will propagate company values, ethics, and culture for excellent performance.
What you will do:
• Initiate Performance Management processes for accurate understanding and compliance with established methods and tools.
• Carry out Resource and Competence Management strategies in order to assign the right resources, at the right costs, with the correct competence.
• Ensure proper management of unit finance to safeguard budget allocation for the unit.
• Supervise service delivery execution by setting clearly defined KPI/SLA/targets, providing an understanding of what and how to deliver according to contract.
• Lend your efforts to service sales to boost our delivery.
• Implement Service Delivery Strategy, broken down to unit level plans for efficient operation.
The skills you bring:
• Competency Management, SRM Process, Merlin and data analytics.
• Capacity Planning, SRM Process, forecasting tools and data analytics.
• Strategic Planning.
• Sales process.
• Financial structures for Service Delivery.
• Work Level Agreement (WLA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA).
• Financial Acumen.
• Customer Insights.
• Employee Performance Management.
• Market insights.
• Ericsson Business Processes Knowledge.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
