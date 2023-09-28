Head of Service Technology - Car Service Business
2023-09-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is a unit within Volvo Cars that works with creating a user-friendly owner experience around current and future cars in Volvo's portfolio. The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective, but also how our customers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility. Being part of this journey of transformation, and at the heart of the user experience, will be super exciting and rewarding!
What you will do
As Head of Service Technology, you will be leading a department of 10 product teams with the responsibility to secure Spare Parts, Special Tools and Service Methods for coming car models at Volvo Cars. As we work in an agile environment you will be the one setting the priorities and direction for the department together with your leaders. We are in the midst of a transformation where electrification, digitalization, new systems and business models are constantly developing. You will therefore be in the forefront of developing the future landscape for how technicians in the Volvo Cars network can support an effort-less consumer experience.
Do you fit the profile?
You have a Bachelor's degree preferably in a technical field or equivalent combination of education and experience. You have senior experience from product development and of delivering complex programs within automotive, preferably from After Market.
You have several years' experience of leading teams in an agile way of working.
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key, hence you have a high motivation with a positive attitude and like working with others to reach common goals.
To be able to reach our goals and mission, we need to hire the best leaders who challenges the way we think and operate, who can bring out the best of the team and who provides a challenging and inspiring work environment.
You encourage and inspire new thinking in those around you and build excitement around future service experience. You know how to translate ideas into action and through feedback and encouragement giving your team the resources and inspiration to get the work done.
Furthermore, ability to interact cross-functionally and to act in a multi-cultural environment, great communication and presentation skills and high integrity are additional important skills.
Sounds like you?
Most welcome to connect. If you want to learn more about this position reach out to Head of Service Solutions, at sofia.thulin@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Interview will be held by continuously and let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter!
We want your application in English at the latest 2023-10-15.
