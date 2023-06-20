Head Of Sbp Sourcing Bcss(726779)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Sourcing leader to lead a team of Sourcing Business Partners supporting BCSS. Your role will make Ericsson and our Customers successful by actively contributing towards securing short and long-term profitable business. Through your early engagement, you will drive higher value contribution from third party deliveries to business. In order to drive value, relevant category strategies and preferred supplier lists shall be endorsed through active participation in strategic Sales and product/project forums, including business and product decision meetings. This position shall promote new business ideas that are based on optimized value extraction through collaboration from third parties and Ericsson supplier base, other business benchmarking and Sourcing strategies. You will also be accountable for the Sourcing contribution of business opportunity or concept to delivering on Stakeholder expectations. The position will be based in Kista, Sweden reporting to the Head of Sourcing for Networks, Managed Services and BCSS. The ambition for Ericsson Sourcing is to become a world class sourcing organization.
Take the challenge and join our team!
What you will do
Understand business and portfolio needs and proactively drive innovation to solutions and stakeholders. Conduct solution oriented cost reviews and improve execution. Develop and align stakeholder strategy with sourcing strategies cross all category areas. Identify needs in projects and product areas. Anticipate trends in the product portfolio and ensure that they are incorporated and addressed in sourcing strategies. Hold sourcing responsible for profitability and optimize Sourcing performance targets.
You will bring
Education: MSc, MBA or equivalent
Min years of experience: 10 years
Domain experience: Sourcing, Sales, Digital domain e.g.: Cloud,Core network, BSS, OSS etc.
Sourcing Practice, Process & Strategy Knowledge
Business Understanding.
Change & Improvement Management Skills
Financial and Commercial Acumen
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com
)
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 726779 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7900573