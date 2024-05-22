Manager - Ancillary Coverage & Fulfillment
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
Lead our Coverage and Fulfillment team to new heights in the Sales Ancillary department! With a team of skilled Ancillary Specialists and Business Analysts under your guidance, you'll lead the way in our quest for excellence in ancillary services. Your mission? Responsible for making sure we are best in class on ancillaries, by working towards 100% coverage of relevant products and close to 100% automated fulfillment.
Elevate your leadership career with us as we redefine what it means to be best-in-class in the aviation industry!
Responsibilities
Responsible for the sourcing and fulfillment of all ancillary products, eg. airline products like bags, seat selection and meal selection, but also other products like e-visas, check-in, fast track etc.
Break down the department objectives into team objectives and goals
Defining processes and way of working for the team, and responsible for implementing/following-up on it
Set relevant KPIs and monitoring of them
Ensure high quality configuration
Identify coverage gaps
Optimize fulfillment methods
Work closely together with Product Managers in setting technical requirements for new product/features
Onboarding an coaching team members, helping them develop and reach both organizational- and personal development goals
Troubleshooting and identifying business impact, responsible for escalating it to the relevant people
Set processes together with Customer service/back office to identify and act on quality issues
Set thresholds for what quality levels need to be met in order for us to have a product live
Requirements
Experience working with GDS, NDC and/or LCC
Proven ability to break down company strategy into tactics, execute and follow up on it
Business minded
Experience leading other people
Familiar with analytical tools such as Excel, Looker and Qliksense
Strong problem solving skills and willingness to roll up one's sleeves to get the job done
Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Relevant education
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
