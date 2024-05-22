Ancillary Specialist
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
Join our team as an Ancillary Specialist and be at the forefront of delivering exceptional flight-centric ancillary services! As a key player in our sourcing operations, you'll ensure that our customers receive top-notch ancillary products that exceed their expectations. From monitoring offer rates to identifying coverage gaps, driving initiatives for improvement, and optimizing earnings, you'll be instrumental in enhancing our offerings. Take charge of troubleshooting issues, fostering stakeholder relationships, and steering fulfillment to the best methods and partners.
Join us in this dynamic role where you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact while enjoying a fulfilling career in the aviation industry!
Responsibilities
Monitor offer rate and identify coverage gaps, define and drive initiatives that work to reduce gaps
Monitor fulfillment and automation of sold ancillaries
Troubleshoot and size issues. Act as first point of contact to internal stakeholders related to ancillary fulfillment and quality issues, filtering out the bigger issues that require actions.
Stakeholding development initiatives related to increasing coverage and improve fulfillment
Steer fulfillment to the best method or partner, balancing the need for high quality and cost efficiency
Activating/deactivating flight centric ancillaries, making sure configurations are correctly set and we are selling products when we should
Ad hoc analysis and investigations to support decision making and prioritizations
Requirements
Experience working with GDS, NDC and/or LCC sourcing
Business minded
Strong problem solving skills and a can do approach
Able to communicate in a concise and actionable way
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
