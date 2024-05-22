Business Analyst-Sales Air Content
2024-05-22
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
As a Business Analyst you will be joining the Sales Air Content team, a team of 20 analysts and specialists spread out in four different locations, Stockholm, Athens, Mumbai and Madrid. Our team is part of the Sales Department and focused on making sure we are able to source all flights in the world as well as book them. Our team works closely with business and development departments to ensure that we build the best solutions for the future success of the company.
Working within our team you will have the opportunity to have a direct impact on our core business and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders and partners.
We are looking for an addition to the team to undertake a Business Analyst role that would involve driving sales, identify content gaps and push for new development that would improve our overall search and book capabilities. You will work with a highly competent team that will enable you to become an expert within the area and build a career within the Air Content domain.
The position is based in Stockholm.
Responsibilities
Drive sales and revenue in various sales channels by implementing relevant actions in accordance with team and corporate strategy.
Engage in improvement of sales KPIs.
Identify growth opportunities and deliver actionable insights in order to drive sales, for example by monitoring, maintaining and improving the quality of our content.
Coordinate and communicate with different stakeholders in the company around ongoing development and deployment of new functionalities.
Deliver ad-hoc analysis to support decision making.
Identify potential gaps in our flight distribution by conducting competitor analysis and benchmarking to find solutions to bridge the gap.
Requirements
For this position we are looking for a newly graduated talent to grow in our team. We want you to have a relevant university degree, for example within business, statistics, finance or economics.
Personal qualities are essential for the role and with the right mindset you will be able to thrive and grow in our organization.
We value
Significant drive and willingness to learn and develop
Analytical mind and the courage to challenge us and our processes
Ability to communicate in a concise way
You could also have:
Experience of putting together and presenting business solutions as well as leading initiatives/tasks from analysis to implementation
Previous work with data visualization tools and/or tools for analytics (QlikView, Looker, Excel etc)
Experience of working with a GDS, NDC or an aggregator system
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21
