Head of Sales to SmartCraft SME Construction
2025-10-14
Join SmartCraft's journey of growth and transformation!
SmartCraft is a fast-growing Nordic SaaS company providing digital solutions to the construction industry. Within the business area SME Construction, which today includes Bygglet (Sweden) and Kvalitetskontroll (Norway), we are now seeking a Head of Sales to drive our next phase of commercial growth.
This is a key leadership role for someone who thrives in a dynamic, tech-driven environment and wants to be part of shaping how SmartCraft builds and scales its future sales model across markets.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Head of Sales for SME Construction holds overall responsibility for the business area's sales performance, strategy, and commercial development. The role includes leading two sales organizations, in Sweden and Norway, each with its own Team Lead reporting directly to the Head of Sales.
The position combines strategic leadership with a hands-on understanding of existing sales processes. The Head of Sales ensures strong commercial execution in current markets while driving the transformation toward modern, digital, marketing- and product-led sales approaches as new platforms and markets are launched.
Close collaboration with the EVP of SME Construction and the business area's leadership team is a vital part of the role, contributing to the commercial strategy, go-to-market planning, and organizational development. We work in a product-led organization, where collaboration between sales, marketing, and product teams is central to how we grow and deliver value to our customers.
Key responsibilities:
Lead overall sales strategy, sales management and commercial development within SME Construction.
Lead and develop the Swedish and Norwegian sales organizations through their respective Team Leads.
Analyze current sales structures, processes, and successful methods to identify opportunities for improvement.
Develop and implement a future sales model focused on digitalization, automation, and product-led growth.
Ensure that the sales organization operates in a data-driven, scalable way in close collaboration with product and marketing teams.
Participate actively in the leadership team and contribute to commercial strategy and go-to-market initiatives for new products, platforms, and markets.
ABOUT YOU
The ideal candidate has a strong background in sales leadership within tech, IT or SaaS, with proven experience in building and developing high-performing sales teams. The role requires both strategic capability and operational understanding of how to drive sales in evolving organizations.
Experience and qualifications:
Several years of experience in sales leadership within tech, IT, or SaaS.
Proven track record of building and scaling sales teams in a growth company or corporate environment.
Ability to lead strategic commercial development while understanding operational realities.
Solid understanding of modern sales processes and how digital channels, data, and product-led growth can drive results.
Experience with go-to-market strategies, product packaging, and SaaS pricing models.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience launching new products or platforms in new markets, as well as working in or closely with a product-led organization, is considered a strong merit.
We are looking for a leader who is analytical with strong commercial acumen, demonstrating a confident and grounded leadership style that engages and motivates teams across functions. We believe that you are communicative and trustworthy, able to build alignment and foster strong working relationships throughout the organization. We also believe that you are results-driven and confident in leading through transformation and growth, with a genuine interest in modern, digital ways of selling and the ability to drive initiatives that deliver tangible results.
CONTACT
Does this opportunity sound interesting and align with your experience and ambitions? In this recruitment process SmartCraft cooperates with Committo. For more information please contact Rebecca Oldenfeldt at rebecca.oldenfeldt@committo.se
or +46 703 01 32 98 or Linda Samuelsson at linda.samuelsson@committo.se
or +46 702 16 37 52. As interviews and selection are conducted on an ongoing basis, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SMARTCRAFT - SME CONSTRUCTION
SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions for craftsmen and the construction industry. The Group consist of 270 employees that serve over 13 800 customers from 16 offices in Sweden, Norway, Finland and the UK.
Since 2021, SmartCraft is listed on Euronext Oslo under the ticker SMCRT.
SME Construction, one of SmartCraft's business areas, brings together the Swedish growth company Bygglet and the Norwegian Kvalitetskontroll, providing modern tools for construction management and quality control.
SME Construction has around 80 employees and is headquartered in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg. By combining industry expertise with digital and product-led solutions, SME Construction helps clients streamline operations, maintain high quality, and deliver projects efficiently. Ersättning
