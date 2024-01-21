Head of Sales Nordics
If you are searching for a great job opportunity to further apply your sales management experience in the SaaS industry & a great place to work where you will matter and have an impact, this is your opportunity!
At efficy, our ambitions of growth are high, and our vision is to be the preferred CRM and marketing automation provider in Europe.
Continue your sales management career at efficy
Your everyday life will be very versatile and will include a good mix of face-to-face team meetings, customer meetings, online customer meetings, webinars, developing your network externally and internally- all from our office with a hybrid working model.
Large company with high ambitions and close relations
Efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management
CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customisable and scalable software to enable their growth. Efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 60 countries use Efficy's tool.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In Efficy two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. The communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away. You will have more than 500 colleagues placed in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Hong Kong and a few remote.
Your responsibilities
You will lead the Sales Team across the Nordics that is responsible for developing and qualifying revenue opportunities.
You will build the go-to-market strategy and be accountable for the successful execution.
Your team will generate new business opportunities by prospecting and follow-up on inbounds leads and other business development activities. You will play a key role as you lead/handle this highly visible and motivated team that achieves individual, team and organizational quotas. You'll be a valuable contributor to the corporate sales strategy while providing definition and implementation of the plan for Sales to achieve corporate objectives.
About YOU
• Minimum 3 to 5 years' experience as a successful Head of Sales in the SaaS industry covering the Nordics Region and/or Sweden (leading teams up to 5 people)
• Native level in Swedish or Danish and Fluent in English.
• Consistent track record of leading new business sales teams to overachieve quotas on a regular base
• Drive for results and can do attitude, ability to set up a high performing sale cadence
• Outstanding communication, interpersonal and time leadership skills
• Potential to thrive in a very fast-paced environment
• Natural leadership with the skills and willingness to develop & coach your team
• Resourceful & trusted advisor to the customers and colleagues
We offer YOU
• A strategic leading position closed to the efficy group management team
• competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
• A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happens
• High is part of our DNA
• State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
• International growing opportunities and internal mobility
• Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
• Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find out more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
