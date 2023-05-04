Head of Risk & Governance
Are you passionate about digital operational resilience, risk management and cybersecurity governance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Lead a team responsible for developing and future-proofing how we operate and govern information security and effectively manage information security risks in order to be more resilient and better navigate uncertainty
• Work across the entire security governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) space from developing a next-gen ISMS, framework and operating model, to assessing and synthesising both external, such as the threat and regulatory landscape, and internal factors, such as business strategy, IT environment, transformations and audits
• Both hands-on work with processes, procedures and standards, and work on an enterprise level alongside specialists and stakeholders in an agile manner to make sure the ISMS and framework is understood, implemented and efficient, as well as overseeing information classification, information risk assessment, supplier security and cryptographic processes
• Lead the way into digitizing and automating security GRC, leveraging integrated platforms
What is needed in this role:
• Demonstrated experience in security Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) and operational risk management, preferably within the financial services industry,
• Deep insights into the financial services risk and regulatory landscape, and understanding of the wider impact of systemic cyber risk, digital operational resilience and expectations on governance and risk management as well as applicable security standards and regulations
• Demonstrated Experience in leading, coaching and managing senior professionals within financial services or a consulting firm
• Ability to work with program and change management and execute on defined objectives and deadlines, as well as think strategically and tactically around positioning security GRC in a wider context
• Be confident, communicative, innovative, self-motivated and engaged with a proven ability to interface with, and gain the respect of, all levels of stakeholders and strong interpersonal skills
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage and improved digital operational resilience. You will be responsible for transforming the core of the group's security program into a modern, resilient and scalable 2.0 and facilitate that change within the team, GIS and Swedbank at large. " Sam Graflund Wallentin, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 18.05.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ, Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sam Graflund Wallentin +460730 59 15 63
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström +46 8 585 946 52
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-5900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2900-5400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3650-6850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
