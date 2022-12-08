Head of Remote Radio Units
2022-12-08
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Head of Remote Radio Unit portfolio to join Product Line Radio. As Head of Remote Radio Units, you report directly to Head of Product Line Radio and is part of the unit's leadership team.
You are responsible for the remote radio products' business plan, strategy definition & execution, and life cycle management, to exceed the expectations from the market, considering dependencies and prioritizations within Ericsson.
This is a Line Manager Position with 12 direct reports.
What you will do
PLCM of the Remote Radio product portfolio End-to-End
Responsible for the strategy definition and execution of the Remote Radio portfolio ensuring Ericsson's long-term competitive positioning and to satisfy our customer's needs.
Owner of the Strategic Product Plan for the Remote Radio segment
Remote Radio segment business plan including Cost of Sales
Develop the business in accordance with current and future customers' needs in line with Ericsson strategic goals.
Owner of the alignment with Supply and Sourcing to ensure that the overall strategy is aligned with Ericsson goals.
You will bring
5-year experience from product management/development environment.
Deep understanding of the BNEW portfolio. Background in R&D, RAN project/program management, KAM CTO office.
Excellent knowledge of the global telecom market and its transformation - especially RAN aspects.
Good knowledge of RAN product requirements and how they are evolving with the market.
Techno-commercial competence - which means strong technology /product knowledge married with excellent business acumen
Excellent in formulating strategies and manage portfolio, defining long-term product roadmaps and translating these strategies into actions.
Strong capability to manage high levels of complexity and difficult investment tradeoffs
Strong influencing / negotiation skills, strategic thinking, and strong ability to lead others both direct & indirect
Strong leader with ability to attract and develop talent within the organization.
You are strong in Business Acumen, Enabling People, Courageous Leadership, Uncompromising Integrity and Customer Excellence
Challenger mindset - c to customer value, Solution attitude - End to end function ownership
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Understanding of R&D process and challenges.
Energy, drive and commitment
Recommended Qualifications & Experience Requirements
Experience as a leader in a product management/development environment.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to the Head of PL Radio
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
