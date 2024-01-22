Head of Purchasing
Wise Professionals AB / Evenemangsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla evenemangsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wise Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
As the Head of Purchasing, you'll be at the forefront of shaping our holiday offerings, ensuring competitive prices, and maintaining high-quality standards for our accommodations. From creating price calculations and leading a team of purchasers to negotiating contracts and collaborating with various stakeholders, this role offers a diverse range of responsibilities.
Key responsibilities
Create price calculations & season models, and set purchasing prices of properties
Supervise and coordinate with purchasers in Sweden and Norway
Provide leadership aligned with set KPIs and clear targets
Implement the strategic direction as defined by the group head office
Manage recruitment, selection & coaching of new employees in destinations
Participation in workshops (national/international)
Monitor and control quality through the systematic evaluation of customer ratings and feedback, quality assurance and optimisation of holiday homes
Act as contact for relevant tourist boards, organisations and institutions
Negotiate with contract partners (private owners, agencies, property and facility management) regarding prices, season models, allotments etc
Qualifications
Experienced Operations leader, preferably within the travel industry
Effective management skills of remote workers across different countries
Excellent communication skills, fluent in English (written/ verbal) as well as advanced Swedish and/or Norwegian skills
Willingness to travel (domestically as well as within Europe) on a regular basis
Nice to have: proficiency in the German language is advantageous
About Interhome Group
Interhome Group is one of the leading European holiday home specialists. We began renting out privately owned holiday homes in Switzerland in 1965 and have been at the forefront of self-catering travel ever since. Interhome Group has over 650 employees across 15 countries and is a part of the Hotelplan Group, which is owned by MIGROS.
For more information, please visit our website www.interhome.group
Application process
Interhome Group and Wise Professionals have teamed up on recruitment for this role. For any questions regarding the process, please contact Recruitment Consultant, Saba Solomon at saba.solomon@wise.se
. Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position may be filled sooner. Simply apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se,
where you may also be selected for further testing.
We look forward to connecting with you. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Wise Professionals Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Wise Professionals AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8408797