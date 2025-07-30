Head Of Omni Sales Controlling
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As the Head of OMNI Sales Controlling in the Global OMNI Sales team at & Other Stories, you will play a key role in driving growth and profitability across all sales channels. You will lead with a strategic and analytical mindset, identifying opportunities and guiding the team to deliver on both short- and long-term goals. You will be a key contributor to shaping the future of our business by connecting financial insights with commercial actions and ensuring operational excellence across our global markets.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Drive and support the global OMNI Sales team and local markets to increase profitable selling through strategic planning, execution, and follow-up
Use data and analysis to proactively guide sales strategies and tactics
Identify and lead initiatives that improve performance, collaborating with stakeholders across & Other Stories and H&M Group
Own the budget, planning, and forecasting process for sales and profit across all channels, with a 1-3 year horizon
Ensure operational excellence and resource efficiency to enhance customer experience and profitability
Define and implement methods, tools, and reporting frameworks for OMNI Sales
Promote ownership of profitability by connecting P&L insights to team actions
Lead talent development and succession planning within the global sales controlling team and local controllers
Oversee invoice accuracy and approval rights within the OMNI Sales team
Drive strategic projects and support business needs as required
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with the Global OMNI Sales team, local market controllers, and cross-functional teams across Logistics, Assortment, and Merchandising. You will report to the Brand Controller and collaborate closely with the OMNI Sales Manager. You will be the formal leader of two Business Controllers and informally guide five additional controllers across regional and area teams.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
5+ years of experience in business controlling, sales planning, or financial strategy
A degree in Business, Finance, Economics, or a related field
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn data into actionable insights
Proficiency in Excel and financial planning tools; Power BI is a plus
Experience in retail, e-commerce, or multi-channel environments
A strategic mindset with the ability to balance short-term actions with long-term goals
And people who are...
Structured, proactive, and detail-oriented
Commercially minded and customer-focused
Strong communicators who can translate complex data into clear insights
Collaborative and inspiring leaders who develop others
Courageous decision-makers who take initiative and drive results
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Kungsholmen. If you feel this opportunity is exciting, feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 10th Aug 2025
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role, you will benefit from a hybrid working arrangement. While remote work is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster collaboration and teamwork.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract. You must have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits and broad opportunities for growth. This includes:
25% staff discount across all H&M Group brands, both in-store and online
Participation in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
30 days of holiday
A collective agreement including pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit of 3000 SEK/year
Access to the Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9440736