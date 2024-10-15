Head of Naval Combat Systems Production Järfälla
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
Are you an experienced leader who excels in both strategic thinking and inspiring teams? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team at Saab as our new Head of Naval Combat Systems Production Järfälla.
You will be responsible for ensuring production capability, timely capacity and deliveries. This capability ranges from electronic and mechanical assembly to complete Fire Control Systems and Remote Weapon Stations for warships and combat vehicles. The production process is characterized by low volume and high mix, encompassing the entire production lifecycle, including prototype production, series production, and repair and overhaul. Given the nature of our products' applications, product quality and compliance with multiple quality standards are top priorities.
In addition to the core process, your responsibility includes several support functions such as PMO, Production Planning, Production Quality, and Production Development. These functions are crucial for new product introduction and managing series and aftermarket commitments. Furthermore, they support interfaces, such as Engineering and Procurement, by providing producibility and testability support.
Your Responsibilities in brief:
*
Ensure overall occupational safety and health within the organization.
*
Assume full responsibility for results within your domain, covering safety, health, quality, on-time delivery capacity, efficiency, and finance.
*
Drive Sales & Operations Planning, Business Continuity Planning, and other strategic initiatives to ensure capacity and capability in the long term.
*
Ensure that continuous improvements are integrated into daily work.
*
Translate high-level strategies and overall targets into well-communicated goals for your organization and ensure execution and follow-up.
*
Lead, empower, and challenge your employees in alignment with Saab's values.
*
Follow up and take actions based on the organization's KPIs outcome.
*
Develop future leaders systematically by nurturing talent.
*
Cultivate a culture of innovation and excellence within the division.
*
Drive and facilitate change.
You will be a valued member of the Naval Combat Systems management team, collaborating in particular with colleagues from Business Unit Fighter Core Capabilities Production unit, Design with support from HRBP, Finance, and Business Excellence. You will report directly to the VP Head of Business Unit Naval Combat Systems. The division consists of a total of over 150 employees, including around 10 department and section managers.
Your Profile
As an individual, you possess a can-do attitude, are structured, curious, and self-driven. You have the ability to identify team members' strengths and contributions, as well as recognize their individual needs to help them excel and perform at their best. Given our current emphasis on improvements, you and your team will be key leaders in ensuring successful execution and implementations that transcend organizational boundaries. Excellent communication skills are, therefore, essential for success in your role.
Qualifications:
*
A master's degree in a relevant discipline or equivalent working experience (e.g., mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, or a similar field).
*
A minimum of five years of proven leadership within a development environment or production environment, preferably in electronics.
*
A minimum of two years of proven experience in leading through other leaders.
*
Knowledge of quality management systems and lean and agile manufacturing principles.
*
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
*
Excellent skills in spoken and written Swedish and English.
*
Outstanding communication and leadership abilities.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What You Will Be a Part Of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Saab's Business Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, including surveillance and decision support, threat detection, and protection. Our portfolio encompasses airborne, ground-based, and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems, and C4I solutions.
