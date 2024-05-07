Head of Learning & Development
Are you ready to define and build the future learning and development environment for the entire Espresso House Group?
As the Head of Learning & Development, you will be a key member of the People leadership team at the Group level. You will lead a team of 4 L&D Specialists and report directly to the Chief People and Sustainability Officer. Your primary responsibility will be to understand needs for development and skills and to design, implement, and oversee comprehensive learning and development activities that cover all aspects of our business.
Among others, your key responsibilities consist of:
• Identify needs for skills and competence and transfer into learning activitites
• Develop and execute L&D strategies
• Lead and mentor your team of L&D specialists
• Stakeholder collaboration and management
• Design and implement training programs
• Build metrics and assessment tools to oversee impact of training
• Foster a culture of continuous learning, engagement, and motivation among EH employees
• Have a business mindset and always seek to create as much value as possible from learning perspective
•
You come with an academic background, and you have extended experience from a similar role. You bring a strategic mindset, and excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills. You thrive in engaging and influencing stakeholders at all levels.
If this sounds like the perfect chance for you to take the next step in your career, don't hesitate to send your application already today.
