Head Of It Services At Traton Financial Services
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-01-28
TRATON Financial Services (TFS) is a global, multi-brand captive finance provider offering a comprehensive range of services, including financing for customers, dealers, and distributors, as well as insurance solutions. TFS is committed to supporting the shift towards sustainable transportation.
The TGFI department, under the leadership of our CIO/CDO, is tasked with developing and executing IT and digital transformation initiatives for TRATON Financial Services. The role of Head of IS/IT & IT-Services is crucial in this endeavor.
Are you a visionary and experienced IT leader capable of driving innovation and transformation within the financial services industry? Do you have a passion for delivering customer-centric and scalable IT solutions that enhance business growth and efficiency? If so, you may be the ideal candidate for the Head of IS/IT role at TFS.
As the Head of IT Services, you will drive the overall IT services strategy, execution and operations of TRATON Financial Service. You will lead a team of IT professionals in delivering IT services and projects that align with the business objectives and customer needs. You will also collaborate with other TFS IT/Digital functions and external vendors to ensure the integration and optimization of IT systems and processes across TFS.
Responsibilities:
IT Strategy Development: Develop and implement a comprehensive IT services and platform strategy aligned with the organization's goals and objectives.
Technology Infrastructure Management: Oversee the management and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, data centers, and cloud services.
IT security: Ensure the organization's data and systems are secure by developing and implementing robust cybersecurity measures and policies.
IT Governance: Establish and enforce IT governance frameworks, policies, and standards to ensure compliance and alignment with industry best practices.
Forecasting Management: Manage the IT cost and forecast, including cost control, resource allocation, and financial planning for IT projects.
Vendor and Supplier Management: Oversee relationships with IT vendors, service providers, and suppliers to ensure quality, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with business needs.
Team Leadership: Lead and manage a team of IT professionals, including hiring, training, and performance evaluation.
Risk Management: Identify and mitigate IT-related risks, including those related to data breaches, system failures, and regulatory compliance.
Strategic Planning and Execution: Collaborate with other executives to integrate IT strategies into overall business planning, decision-making and execution.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, information systems, or a related field.
At least 10 years of relevant IT management experience, preferably in the financial services industry.
A proven track record of leading and delivering complex IT projects and initiatives, using agile and waterfall methodologies.
A strong knowledge of IT systems and technologies
A strategic and analytical mindset, with the ability to translate business requirements into IT solutions and roadmaps.
A good understanding of the industry in which the organization operates and how technology can drive business success.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities to address complex IT challenges.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders at all levels.
A customer-oriented and collaborative approach, with the ability to foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Familiarity with relevant regulations and compliance standards, especially in industries with strict regulatory requirements (e.g., healthcare, finance).
Additional information
For more information please contact Jessica Martinsson, Jessica.martinsson@scania.com
Application
Your application shall contain personal letter and CV. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please send in your application no later than 2025-02-11.
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services.
