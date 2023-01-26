Head of Investigations
2023-01-26
What we believe in
We are an equal opportunity employer with a longstanding commitment of providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We value the benefits and strengths that diversity brings, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We promote equity, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and welcome applications from all sections of society.
About us
Greenpeace is a global network of campaigning organisations, working for a green and peaceful future. It comprises 26 independent national/regional Greenpeace organisations (NROs) in over 55 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, as well as a co-ordinating organisation, Greenpeace International. We expose global environmental problems and force positive changes through research, lobbying and non-violent direct action. For more information, please see www.greenpeace.org
(https://www.greenpeace.org/international/).
About the role
As the leader of a new Nordic unit you will build and develop the investigation tools and skills available to Greenpeace Nordic's campaigns and projects. The research and investigations you deliver in this role will enable Greenpeace to win campaigns. You will be responsible for delivering investigations; building and coordinating a pool of freelancer researchers, as well as contributing to European and global investigation projects. Your unit will be able to deliver a wide range of research approaches - from undercover field investigations, to ship tracking, to identifying key intelligence in big data files. You will also assist campaigns to respond to unexpected events, helping them to access and interpret technical information (such as satellite imagery). As some of these investigations will be risky, you will need to ensure that risk management protocols are followed.
You will also be part of the Nordic Campaign Programme Leadership team, and closely involved in maximising the impact of Greenpeace's campaigns.
Your main responsibilities
• Leading and ensuring delivery of campaign investigations.
• Developing and maintaining a network of freelance, seconded and volunteer researchers.
• Growing the investigation tools and skills across Greenpeace Nordic.
• Operationalising a pre-agreed protocol for information security and risk management.
• Building strong connections to the campaign teams, working together to spot investigation opportunities.
• Liaising with Greenpeace's global investigations community as a representative of Greenpeace Nordic.
About you
We are looking for someone with significant knowledge and experience of research and investigations approaches. You may also have an educational relevant degree. You will be fluent in written and spoken English and have strong leadership, interpersonal and organisational skills. The role will be busy, so you will need to be able to prioritise and work under pressure and tight deadlines. Experience of working with research and investigations in the Nordic region will be a bonus and you will preferably already have a network of relevant contacts.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability and culture. We will be looking for someone who is professional, collaborative and truly motivated to help Greenpeace advance campaign victories.
Additional information
This is a permanent position, ideally based in the Nordic region (Denmark, Finland, Norway or Sweden). The role could also be fully remote, depending on the right candidate. Last day to apply is Tuesday, 22nd February 2023.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with Sarah North (Consultant, Greenpeace Nordic) at sarah.north@greenpeace.org
sarah.north@greenpeace.org
).
