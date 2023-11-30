Head of Engineering
Linxon Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2023-11-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Job Title: Head of Engineering
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Join Linxon!!!!
As the Head of Engineering and lead our dynamic team in Västerås, Sweden, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge substation solutions.
If you are a seasoned engineering professional with a passion for innovation and a track record in EPC projects, we invite you to apply and contribute to Linxon's success.
Job Overview:
Lead and oversee Linxon's engineering function in Västerås, playing a pivotal role in the design and delivery of high-quality substation solutions for our EPC projects.
Drive innovation and technical excellence within the engineering team to ensure Linxon remains at the forefront of substation design and implementation.
Key Job Responsibilities:
Provide strategic leadership to the engineering team, guiding the development of substation designs, specifications, and technical solutions.
Collaborate closely with project management, procurement, and construction teams to ensure seamless integration of engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols, fostering a culture of quality and continuous improvement within the engineering department.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in a leadership role within engineering, with a focus on substations in the EPC sector.
In-depth knowledge of substation design principles, electrical systems, and relevant technologies.
Familiarity with international standards and regulations governing substation engineering.
Skills and Attributes:
Strong leadership and people management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire a multidisciplinary engineering team.
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a focus on delivering technically sound and cost-effective solutions.
Effective communication skills, both written and verbal, to liaise with internal stakeholders, clients, and external partners. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: suresh.r@atkinsrealis.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linxon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559128-7106)
Port-Anders Gata 3 5TR (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8297333