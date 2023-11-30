Grants Officer (communicator) to ESS in Lund
2023-11-30
Are you passionate about driving positive change through cutting-edge research and innovation? We have an exciting opportunity for a Grant Officer to join the team, focusing on outreach, communication, dissemination, and exploitation activities within externally funded projects.
OM TJÄNSTEN
ESS is growing and through a new groundbreaking project in energy generation they are looking for a skilled Grant Officer to contribute to their team.
As the Grant Officer, you will play a vital role in delivering results, coordinating events, and fostering relationships to ensure the success of one of their EU projects.
Here we are looking for an experienced person who will mainly work as a communicator in an EU project on an environmental sustainability theme; supporting outreach, communication, dissemination, and exploitation activities. The consultant is also expected to contribute to other projects currently in the portfolio of ESS.
You are offered
• A consulting assignment through us at Academic Work for an initial period of 6 months, with a strong possibility of extension as long as everyone is satisfied
• An opportunity to work at a prominent research institute, a leader in its field
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Organizing project-related events, workshops, webinars, and seminars in collaboration with stakeholders
• Delivering comprehensive project reports, including policy briefs and stakeholder engagement plans
• Setting up and maintaining websites for Grants Team activities and external grants
• Coordinating grant partners for content creation and managing social media channels
• Initiating and coordinating scientific outreach activities in partner and potential partner countries
• Supporting cost control activities for grants
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have 3-5 years of experience in communication within project implementation
• Have good knowledge in technical writing, for example - creating policy briefs, communication plans and other project-related documents
• A person who can communicate unhinderedly in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working in project managment through a EU Horizon Programme
• Experience from project funding
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Adaptable
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC), a multi-disciplinary research facility based on the world's most powerful neutron source. Our vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time. Ersättning
