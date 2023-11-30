Defence Administrative Officer
Australiska Ambassaden / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Australiska Ambassaden i Stockholm Publiceringsdatum2023-11-30Beskrivning av verksamheten
Australian Embassy in StockholmDina arbetsuppgifter
Om jobbet
Job vacancy at the Australian Embassy in Stockholm
The Defence Administrative Officer is responsible for a range of administration tasks which contribute to the efficient functioning of the Defence Office at the Australian Embassy in Stockholm. Under direction, this position performs a range of corporate enabling duties and provides general administrative support including managing travel arrangements for staff and visiting officials, visit request processing, payment processing, diary management and property management.
The key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to:
• Provide administrative, office and event management support to the Defence Office Manager in accordance with relevant legislation and policy frameworks.
• Coordinate travel arrangements and administration for Defence officers and visitors.
• Monitor and update the Defence Attaché's calendar and Defence activities, and maintain accurate registers, contact lists and records.
• Coordinate the property management, payment, and administration of Defence officer's residences.
• Facilitate visitors to the Embassy in accordance with security regulations.
• Coordinate incoming and outgoing official correspondence and manage recordkeeping.
• Coordinate and supervise maintenance and repairs at the Official Residence; complete inventory checks and assist with basic property maintenance.Utbildning och erfarenhet
Qualifications/Experience
• Experience in administration, finance or related fields.
• Proficiency in SAP (or other financial packages) and Microsoft Office software applications.
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English and Swedish.
• High level of accuracy and attention to detail.
• Ability to contribute effectively as a member of a small team, including proven initiative, cooperation, flexibility, and reliability.
SELECTION CRITERIA
Please address each of the selection criteria for the role in the spaces provided on the application form. Drawing from your prior experience, please provide examples of where you have demonstrated the required competencies or transferrable skills.
The word limit is strictly 250 words per response. The panel will not assess responses that exceed the word limit.
A. Experience working in administration, completing tasks such as effective diary management and coordinating travel arrangements.
B. High level oral and written communication skills in English and Swedish with excellent interpersonal skills and a strong ability to liaise effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
C. Ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities in a small team with limited supervision, whilst maintaining strong organisational skills and attention to detail.
D. Initiative and ability to exercise sound judgement and ensure sensitive information is handled with discretion.
E. Proficiency with Microsoft Office programs such as Excel, Word and Outlook.
Please send your application via think link : https://www.amrislive.com/wizards_v2/ahc/vacancyView.php?requirementId=769&source=GN
Om anställningen
Lönetyp: Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Var ligger arbetsplatsen?
Australian Embassy, Stockholm Klarabergsviadukten 63, 11164 Stockholm, Sweden
Sök jobbet
Ansök senast 6 december 2023
Ansök : https://www.amrislive.com/wizards_v2/ahc/vacancyView.php?requirementId=769&source=GN Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Tillsvidare- eller tidsbegränsad anställning Ersättning
Lönetyp: Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Australiska Ambassaden
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Office Manager - Defence Office
Lucia Winardi
Office Manager - Defence Office Northern Europe lucia.winardi@dfat.gov.au +4686132902, +46730784242 Jobbnummer
8297329